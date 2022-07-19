‘A dream that turned into a nightmare’, says another patient of an imprisoned doctor who underwent silicone implant surgery | Rio de Janeiro

Another doctor’s patient Bolivar Guerrero Silva said she had breast implant surgery with him in 2018 and the procedure went wrong. She says that she saved money for a long time and that the operation was a “dream turned nightmare”.

Without identifying herself, she stated that she had problems in the postoperative period and the doctor did not offer support. She met him through a friend.

“My dream has always been to put silicone implants on my breasts. I had already been putting the amount together for a while, when I decided to book the appointment. At the consultation, he was very kind. We schedule the surgery. The surgery was done and in the postoperative period my whole nightmare started, because I had no support”, said the patient.

The Ecuadorian plastic surgeon was arrested for keeping a patient in private prison at a private hospital in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, after complications from cosmetic surgery.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) opened an investigation to investigate the case. The doctor already responds to at least 19 court cases.

In a statement to the Civil Police, doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva denied that the patient was being held in prison. He said that it was the woman who did not want to be transferred and stated that he gave all the assistance to the woman.

The team that works with the plastic surgeon made a post on one of his social networks and denied that the doctor was keeping the patient in private prison. (Read the text of the post at the end of the report).

‘I don’t see my belly button’, reports patient after alleged medical error in cosmetic surgery

Plastic surgeon responds to at least 19 lawsuits

1 of 1 The Ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva has his diploma validated in Brazil and was arrested for in Rio — Photo: Reproduction of Jornal Nacional The Ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva has his diploma validated in Brazil and was arrested for in Rio — Photo: Reproduction of Jornal Nacional

The woman who placed the silicone implants with the surgeon also said that she knew other women who also had problems.

“I went to the clinic, he didn’t want to see me and then I met other people who were going through the same problem as me. One of them had had it repaired for the third time and it hadn’t worked out yet,” she said.

The patient also says that, in addition to health problems, the procedure shook her self-esteem.

“Today I can’t put on a bikini. I don’t feel comfortable with my husband. I am someone else. It was a dream turned nightmare,” she said.

The patient also said that she went to the doctor and he was ready to perform another surgery. She, afraid, didn’t want to and asked for her money back. The woman also said that the doctor said she would return the money if she signed a document, registered at a notary’s office, stating that she would not file a lawsuit against him. Her lawyer recommended that she not accept the settlement.

Doctor arrested for holding patient in false imprisonment for more than a month after surgery went wrong

Bolívar Guerrero Silva responds to at least 19 court cases. In addition to the lawsuits, he has also been arrested. In 2010, the Civil Police launched Operation Pure Beauty, which ended with the arrest of eight doctors, including the Ecuadorian surgeon.

At the time, he was accused of applying a drug for facial fillers without registration with Anvisa, in addition to other counterfeits.

According to investigations, the pirated product was manufactured in Goiás and distributed in aesthetic clinics in Rio.

Death during liposculpture

Bolivar’s curriculum also includes the death of a patient during liposculpture in 2016. The patient’s family accused the doctor of recklessness.

Very popular on the internet, Bolivar has worked in Duque de Caxias since 1996. In just one of the social networks, the surgeon has almost 40 thousand followers.

On the internet, the doctor introduces himself as a ‘specialist in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery’ and posts photos and videos of patients who have passed through his hands.

Even with so many legal problems involving the doctor, in October 2018, Bolivar was honored in the Chamber of Councilors of Duque de Caxias with the title of citizen of Caxias.

The title was granted by the councilor at the time, Junior Reis, brother of the current mayor of Duque de Caxias Washington Reis.

The hospital where the case of the patient found for, according to the police, had been kept in private prison, also had its problems with the authorities. In January 2017, the State Health Surveillance interdicted a sector of the Santa Branca Hospital. The Sterilized Material Center was closed. The Health Department claimed that the unit did not have an adequate physical structure and had inadequate work processes.

Bolivar was arrested last Monday (18), when he was inside the surgical center of Hospital Santa Branca, a clinic he is a partner.

The surgeon is accused of keeping Daian Chaves Cavalcanti, 36, in private prison at the health unit. According to police, the woman is in serious condition, with several complications after undergoing plastic surgery. Daian tried to be transferred from the hospital, but the surgeon made the transfer difficult. She has been hospitalized since June this year.

Woman details effects of alleged cosmetic surgery error: ‘I can’t see my belly button’

In addition to arresting the plastic surgeon, agents went to the health unit to rescue the woman. The police officers served preventive arrest, search and seizure and coercive driving warrants at Santa Branca Hospital.

The doctor is temporarily imprisoned and will answer for false imprisonment and criminal association. Several medical staff members were also subpoenaed to testify.

Last week, the woman’s aunt sought out the Women’s Service Station (Deam-Caxias) to report what was happening. The patient underwent a tummy tuck in early March. In June, she returned to undergo three more interventions.

But something went wrong in the procedure and, according to relatives, the surgery had complications, to the point that her belly had necrotic.

Note sent by the press office:

“Hospital Santa Branca Ltd comes through its board of directors in response to the communications published in the written, narrated and digital media to publicly manifest itself on unfounded accusations of PRIVATE CHARGE within its premises.

Such a crime stems from the verb to imprison, which means to detain, or imprison someone unduly and against their will. In the crime of false imprisonment, the victim has almost no way of getting around, his freedom is restricted to a small physical space, such as a bedroom or a bathroom.

With 43 years of operation, this Unit is unaware of this practice within its establishment, always seeking to ensure the physical and mental health of its patients, valuing their right to come and go, supported by a professional multidisciplinary team, surgical centers and ICU with 20 beds operating 24 hours a day. Our operating rooms are leased.

We repudiate any criminal practices that have been wrongly attributed to us! Such an accusation is absurd!

In addition, Dr. Bolivar Guerrero does not belong to the corporate structure of this company, as described by the press.”

The team that works with the plastic surgeon made a post on one of his social networks and denied that the doctor was keeping the patient in false imprisonment. According to the publication, Bolívar agreed to release the patient, as long as she signed a document taking responsibility for any problems after release.