Abel, from Palmeiras, explains talks about Veron and asks for changes again: “Telê remains current” | palm trees

The coach says that what former coach Telê Santana complained about in the last century remains current, and took advantage of the interview after the triumph to explain his statement about Gabriel Veron, author of the winning goal over Cuiabá.

The coach gave a warning on Thursday to the striker, who was fined 40% of his salary last week for being seen at a club on the eve of the decision with Sao Paulo for the Copa do Brasil. At the time, Abel said that “Brazil lacks a lot in the formation of man”. He justified himself this Monday.

– I have to be careful when talking about Veron, when I spoke last time, two or three malicious journalists took it to the other side. I say in the context of football. And I think freedom of the press is fundamental to democracy, but it has limits. And lack of respect and offense are the limits. I talked about Veron and the Brazilian players, I didn’t generalize. Don’t get me into political games and society’s problems. I came to be a football coach within my abilities – he replied.

– I talked about Veron and Brazilian players. If I had done as many expected, to crucify him, I wouldn’t have scored today. I’m not saying I’m right. It’s my parents’ upbringing that allowed me to be like this,” he added.

Much of the Portuguese interview went through analysis of the situation of Brazilian football. The coach once again regretted that the long trips, combined with the short time off and bad lawns make the country’s teams suffer with injuries and performance. Still, he said that the support of the crowd makes him more and more convinced that he did the right thing by renewing with Verdão.

– The squad is the same as the others, there are injuries after injuries. The responsibility you know who you are. I had a lot to say, but there are those who don’t want to improve. The last time Telê Santana spoke on Roda Viva, 20 years later, he is still super current. I have nothing more to say about it.

Arbitration, too, was a topic raised by the last Choque-Rei. Verdão is angry with the performance of VAR in the penalty scored in favor of São Paulo, and the CBF admitted that there was an error in the protocol for not evaluating if there was an offside at the beginning of the bid.

– Let’s put our finger on the wound, and all together. Coaches, directors, journalists, see what to do to change that. Not to say that Telê Santana is still right. What he said remains current. I, in my role, will continue to do my best to do what I know. I hope everyone does the same. What happened three days ago is not to be forgotten,” he replied.

– It was Palmeiras, but then it could be another team that will be harmed. It won’t change, we’re out, São Paulo will move on. Let it serve as an example. The first step is to own the mistake, who assumed the mistake? The second is to correct the mistake and improve for the next time, it’s not worth it. Which is worth it for the sake of sporting truth and football’s credibility – he concluded.

See other excerpts from the press conference by Abel Ferreira:

“I talked about our opponent’s competence and happiness. And when they want to see what happiness is in the game, who needs us to make drawings to understand, happiness in the game is seeing our goal move. Mayke tries to pass to the right , the ball hits their player and isolates Veron. This is happiness in the game. We have to draw a picture for people to understand. The goal we scored is exactly that. It’s to tell your colleague, that I don’t even know who it was, because sometimes when we have bad intentions. I am responsible for what I say, not what they write. Congratulations to my players, we are back to being a competent and serious team, against a team that closed well”.

“When you play against a team with three defenders in the central aisle, two defensive midfielders in front. The central aisle is filled, you hit the wall and the opponent will hurt in transition. When the opponent tries to close us with a line of five, and São Paulo also did that, we used the positional game through the runners, also with crosses, but not only, but the attack route with five in the central aisle, if it goes on the inside, hits the wall and gives transition. , or with crosses or shots, or individual actions. We made nine shots in the first half, 16 in all. Against Athletico-PR we created much more, more clear chances and lost 2-0. Today we won 1-0 producing much less”.

“Our team was fine and will continue to be fine until the last game. We know how we lost and why we lost. Our squad knows how they lost and why they lost. The fans’ response is to keep going, they believe in us. That’s why I said that makes me proud every day. I am more and more convinced of the decision I had to continue training at this club. What our fans do, pushing for the team, great gratitude, because our players feel. It’s not very normal what it has to do with sports culture. Our fans have embraced the team’s idea, they have seen 100 goals this year, I believe they like what we do. It is for them that we work and dedicate ourselves. All our effort is for our fans, who represent the Palmeiras family. Feeling this support fills us with support to continue working. Nothing and no one takes away our desire to compete and win”.

Use of Lopez and Merentiel:

“If there are times when I give my opinion of things that should change, and they are written in the book, even about refereeing and his professionalization. It’s that there is a good thing here, that you can sign players and they come earlier. In Europe There is no such thing. I really like to look for the players, they have been training for almost a month, which helps in adapting to São Paulo, CT, colleagues, training intensity, game ideas and it’s very good. the fact that at a time when injuries are many and people say that the squad is short. I cannot hire 30 medallions, because if there are no injuries, I have 20 upset because they don’t play. It comes at a good time, we are ahead without the Rony, injured by the number of games, there are no miracles. Piquerez today I think he also had a muscle injury. But we have two more players, especially for a position that we have to have other solutions and they will surely help us”.

“It’s called resilience. The teams that win and continue in the finals, like Palmeiras, are called resilience. We won’t always win, but we will always fight to win. We have a very strong post-loss reaction, but there are games that there is no way to react. Now the following will happen. Do you think a team with three days of recovery is the same and another with only two? Do you really think it’s the same? Do you think this is normal? Has this been normal for 30 years? my opinion, they only paid me to come to Brazil to leave my knowledge inside Palmeiras, good or bad. Everything is there. And I only give opinions here. I’m not saying to do something, it’s just my opinion and experience. change because of me. It’s not an absolute truth. I want everyone to be happy, that’s all I want. If everyone is happy, I’ll be happy, too. They pay me to coach `Palmeiras and give the best of me I have to come here, otherwise I wouldn’t come. I respect many of you, but there are other colleagues who who do not deserve the respect that comes to answer you”.

