Abel quotes Telê Santana, criticizes Brazilian football logistics again and surprises by pointing out Palmeiras opponents

After victory over Cuiabá, Portuguese coach surprised by pointing out the main opponents of Palmeiras

O Palmeiras defeated Cuiabá 1-0 this Monday (18)at Allianz Parque for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship. Veron swung the nets for the alviverde team, which regained the lead.

After the match, in a press conference, the coach Abel Ferreira quoted Telê Santanatwo-time champion of CONMEBOL Libertadores It’s from Club World Cup as Sao Pauloto criticize the logistics of Brazilian football.

”Lawns, travel, little recovery time, sometimes less than 72 hours, these are our biggest adversaries. For example, the fields of Ceará and Fortaleza are not suitable for playing football. It’s beautiful, spectacular, grass green, but it’s tough. The players had two days of recovery, four hours there, there’s a game in two days. These are our opponents. Logistics, games, you can’t train, injured players. We have to put our finger on the spot and talk about it together. Coach, directors, you journalists, to know what we can do to try to change this, not to say that Telê Santana is still right”, he began by saying:

”When I see Telê Santana and I advise you all to see it. At the end of an hour, you’re going to say, ‘Oops, this is super current’. Let everyone do their own thinking and what to do. I, in my role, will continue to do what I know, giving my best,” he concluded.

With the result, Palmeiras reaches 33 points and regains the leadership of the tournament. The team returns to the field on Thursday (21) to face the America-MGat 8 pm, in Belo Horizonte, for the 18th round.