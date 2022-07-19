Active video games can help get out of a sedentary lifestyle – 07/16/2022

Good news for those who only hear criticism for liking video games: active games can be a good start to get out of sedentary. The novelty comes from American researchers at the University of Georgia, in the United States, who wanted to investigate whether this modality could have any role in stimulating exercise.

But let’s be clear: the conclusion only applies to games in which the person has to move. It’s not worth practicing sitting on the couch. And, of course, they don’t bring the same benefits as conventional physical exercise.

To know the effect of these active games, such as those that make a person dance or simulate standing sports, the authors evaluated a group of 55 volunteers who did not exercise the minimum recommended by experts: 150 minutes per week. They were divided into two groups: half practiced traditional aerobic physical activities, and the others, the so-called “exergames” three times a week, over six weeks. Data such as heart rate and other parameters were used to check the activity level of these participants.

At the end of the period, in fact, those who did conventional exercises trained more. It is known that practicing in the appropriate environment, such as the gym, and in a group, seems to be a stimulus to maintain assiduity and to try harder. On the other hand, the video game group had more fun. And, according to the authors, autonomy and fun can be an excellent stimulus to move.

“It is known that, in order to stay active, it is very important to be able to choose to do what you like”, says Luciana Janot, cardiologist at the Rehabilitation Center at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “We can’t just criticize these games, we have to take advantage of them and use them in our favor”, adds the doctor, remembering that this type of resource is already widely used with excellent results in rehabilitation.

For those who are not in the habit of physical activity, it can be extremely difficult to get off the couch. So, although they don’t replace conventional activity, these games can literally be the first step towards a more active routine.