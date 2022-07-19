Actress says ‘part of the brain doesn’t work’ after aneurysms







Emilia Clarke recalled health problem Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she has to deal with the aftermath after having two aneurysms between 2011 and 2013. The 35-year-old artist said she considers herself lucky to be alive and able to speak.

According to Clarke, a part of his “brain no longer exists”: “There is an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely.” normal, with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this.”

“It was just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness. I kept saying my lines from the show (‘Game of Thrones’) in my head. If you’re vomiting and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain If you’re throwing up and have a headache, that’s not good for your brain. I was 22 (when I had my first aneurysm), but it was useful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweep me up and give me that purpose.” , completed in an interview with the Sunday Morning BBC.

The actress showed that she takes the situation with good humor. “It actually lacks a little bit (of the brain), which always makes me laugh! Because in cases of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. our brains actually use,” he explained.