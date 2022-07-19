Actress says she doesn’t like Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Farted in my face’

Actress Miriam Margolyes, 81, known for playing Professor Pomona Sprout in “Harry Potter”, said she disliked Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, for a situation she lived with the actor. She revealed that the star farted in her face during the filming of “End of Days” (1999).

Miriam was asked which co-star she worked with she liked the least. She readily spoke of Arnold and said “don’t mind him” as he is “a little full of himself”.

“He farted in my face. Now I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. actress to the “I’ve Got News for You” podcast on news.com.au.

The actor starred in “End of Days”, bible horror movie, as an ex-cop who works for an elite security agency and is tasked with stopping Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he conceives Antichrist with a young woman (Robin Tunney) in the final hour of the millennium.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he put me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” Miriam said. “I wasn’t filming, I was on one of the breaks, but I haven’t forgiven him for that,” she added.

Last year, the actress had already commented on Schwarzenegger’s bad posture. “What a pig man! Although he was relatively professional with me—because he didn’t like me—he was terribly harassing with the women he was interested in,” she lamented.