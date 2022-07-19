Admissions must start on the 25th





pexels

The Ministry of Economy published this Monday (18) Ordinance 6.320/22 that establishes conditions for contracting credit operations under the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe).

The text provides that participating financial institutions will be able to formalize credit operations between July 25, 2022 and December 31, 2024.

Share System

It is worth remembering that the Federal Revenue has released the Share System since June 30, a new tool required for membership.

Taxpayers must allow data sharing through the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC Portal), in the “Authorize Data Sharing” option, located in the “Others” services tab.

Until then, the orientation was that once the information was shared, the entrepreneur would be able to negotiate the loan with the bank.

The problem is that most institutions still did not appear as an option on the platform.

Pronampe 2022

Among the main points that Law 14.348/22 brought to the program are:

Inclusion of MEIs who can now participate in the program and have access to this credit. Before, this group was not contemplated;

Inclusion of companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million. Previously, only companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million could join the financing lines;

Granting of credit guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) until the end of 2024. The previous law only provided until the end of 2021;

The possibility of dismissing employees, which, until then, was prohibited for companies covered by the program.

In addition, Pronampe’s financial agents are no longer required to present certificates of tax compliance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) and others that could restrict access to the Emergency Access to Credit in the Guarantee Modality (Peac-FGI) and to the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC).