Aerial play, speed and passing in all base teams: who is Adryelson, new player for Botafogo

O Botafogo acted fast and closed with Adryelson, free player in the market after leaving Sport for delays in the payment of wages. The 24-year-old will sign a three-year contract with the club and is already in Rio de Janeiro for a medical.

Raised in the base categories of Leão, Adryelson stood out at Rubro-Negro in the 2020 Brazilian Championship. Last year, he played for Al Wasl, a club led by Odair Hellmann in the United Arab Emirates.

Adryelson is 1.85m. Short stature for a defender – he arrives being the shortest defender in Glorioso’s squad. On the other hand, the athlete compensates with mobility for an athlete of position and sense of positioning.

– Adryelson has good physical imposition, speed and an excellent reading of the game for the defensive aerial ball, but he needs to improve the issue of the ball exit. It’s not the exit of the ball in the sense of playing to the defender on the side, but starting the play from behind, but he was already showing signs of evolution in that. I consider him a good defender, he has potential, he is no longer a boy but he is not old but he has a lot of potential to grow – said Tharcys Maciel, Sport’s sector manager at “Rádio Transamérica”, THROW!.

YELLOW IN IT

Adryelson was also a stamped figure in the Brazilian youth teams during his career. The defender was called up for all junior categories at Amarelinha – from under-15 to under-23 – while playing for Sport.

The most recent call was in 2019, when the defender was called up to prepare the under-23 team for the Toulon Tournament, in France.

Adryelson has already done his first training with the Brazilian under-23 team, at the CT of Carnoux FC, in preparation for the Toulon Tournament. Good luck, red-black! 🇺🇸🦁 Photo: Fernando Torres/CBF pic.twitter.com/sx9EYBH6Iw — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) May 29, 2019

– His time at Sport was good. He is a baseman, was loaned to Palmeiras and Grêmio and in 2018 he started playing professionally in the team that fell (to Serie B). In 2019, he took over the title and helped Sport access the Serie A. 2020 he was solid, making a good pair with Iago Maidana and now came the termination. He’s a good defender, a good player. Of all these features, I highlight the aerial ball. Botafogo made a good signing – added Tharcys.

Adryelson was the player with the most cuts in the Brazilian Championship – 201 in 36 matches played, an average of 5.6 per game. In addition, he had 71 interceptions (2 per game), 0.5 tackles and won 68% of the aerial duels he had. On the other hand, he committed a penalty and received seven yellow cards during the championship. The data is from “SofaScore”.