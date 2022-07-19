AF News | State | Servers will be able to consult retroactive values ​​from this Tuesday, informs government

The Secretary of State for Administration (Secad) will make available this Tuesday (19) access to the consultation system of the report of values ​​of retroactive liabilities of state civil servants.

The consultation can be made from 2 pm, on the Server Portal, where it will be possible to have access to a detailed extract with the appropriate progression values ​​and base date.

According to Secad’s Consignment Manager, Carlos Eduardo Sobral, there may be differences between the net amount and the amounts detailed in the statement. “These possible differences refer to the incidence of income tax on the total amount, since the amounts available for consultation in the detailed statement do not include the income tax deduction”explains.

The tool for consulting liabilities was developed by the Information Technology Agency (ATI). “Our technical team collected information from all departments and autarchies to develop a quality tool that is easy to access and that guarantees the security of public servants’ data. So, this is another solution that we deliver to the State of Tocantins and its servers to effectively meet the query of retroactive liabilities”says the president of ATI, Wanderley Júnior.

Understand about anticipation

In accordance with Decree No. 6,473/22, which establishes all guidelines for the assignment of consigned credit of amounts receivable, banks in general, Caixa Econômica and Credit Unions authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil can operate as consignee entities.

According to Secad, the anticipation of the amounts will occur as soon as the bank accreditation process is completed, which due to procedural steps takes time to complete.

According to the decree, the interest rates charged by banks in credit operations must correspond to those practiced in the financial market, without abusiveness.

The Secretary of Administration, Paulo César Benfica, highlights that the anticipation of amounts receivable is optional. “The server has complete freedom to choose to anticipate or not, since it is optional. At the moment we are working to accredit as many banks as possible, so that there is competition and that they offer the lowest interest rates to servers”stresses the secretary.

guidelines

Secad highlights some guidelines so that the server does not fall into blows about the due process of anticipation of values. Here are the precautions to be followed:

· The query is only made by the server itself with login and password in the Server Portal;

· At the moment, no institution is authorized to contact the server to deal with values ​​or confirm your personal data;

· Secad advises servers not to click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram;

· Banks and financial institutions are still in the accreditation process;

· There is no charge of any fee to access the retroactive liability;

All information regarding the consultation of these values ​​and in relation to the accreditation of eligible banks will be passed on by the Secretariat itself.