After Moraes’ decision, Flvio Bolsonaro associates PCC with PT and Lula again

Senator once again associated Lula with criminal organization (photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado) After the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of false content against the PT and against former President Lula (PT), which associated them with the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the president’s “son 01”, returned by associating the PT with the criminal organization.

On social media, the congressman declared that Marcos Valrio’s accusation linking the PT to the PCC is just one of the “evidence of the criminal DNA of Lula’s party”. The accusation was made after the magistrate’s decision had determined the removal of false content already posted and new publications on the subject in question.

Marcos Valrio’s accusation linking the PT to the PCC is just one of the evidences of the criminal DNA of Lula’s party. why mine @alexandre does not investigate the possible international financing of drug trafficking to the PT?

Flavio Bolsonaro (@FlavioBolsonaro) July 18, 2022

Moraes imposed a daily fine of BRL 10,000 if the content was not immediately removed, and BRL 15,000 for new publications. Even so, Senator Flvio continues to associate with the former president and the organization. “Why doesn’t minister @alexandre investigate the possible international funding of drug trafficking to the PT? Omit the truth fake news!”, declared Flvio on his Twitter.

According to the STF minister, the dissemination of false or decontextualized news, without proof of evidence, with “the obvious purpose of discouraging Brazilian citizens from voting for the ex-President”, could harm Lula, in a possible candidacy, which hurts “severely the balance of the electoral campaign”.

