After not so good experiences, Bianca Andrade preferred not to be managed by anyone: ‘I am the company’s CEO’ | Fantastic

Alvaro says he has freedom and that he welcomes some touches from his managers.
“So, it gave a touch of ‘hey, be careful with those very heavy swear words, right? There are children who watch it, right? ‘”, she says.
The relationship is so good that he even became a partner in the agency.
“He said: ‘Hey guys, let’s give a part of this company there, I’ve already given you a lot of money, right? Let’s give a part to me.’ Then they gave me 10% of the company”, says Alvaro.
Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, after not so good experiences, preferred not to be managed by anyone. In addition to being an influencer, actress, ex-BBB presenter and presenter, she is also her own entrepreneur..
“I’m the company’s CEO, I’m the one who sets the goals with my team, I’m the one who understands the organizational chart, the one who studied the people process, the one who studied leadership, how to deal with my employees. Obviously, not everyone needs to choose this path. So these people might need a little more of a strategic partner. And everything is fine. It’s business, right? Each one chooses a format that fits for you”, says the influencer.
