After Roberto Carlos freaks out with a fan at a show, video explains irritation

Last week, Roberto Carlos became a topic on social media after sending a fan to “shut up” at a show in Rio de Janeiro. The situation occurred while the famous sang one of his greatest hits, “Como é Grande o Meu Amor Por Você”.

On the web, the singer’s attitude went viral and garnered several comments. “When Roberto Carlos gets angry and sends a fan away, it’s because things are ugly”, said an internet user. “The joy of King Roberto Carlos is contagious”, mocked another.

However, a fan video recently went viral on social media. “And I went to Roberto Carlos’ concert and he told me to shut up,” wrote the woman in the caption.

In the video, you can hear the woman and a few more fans screaming while Roberto sang. “I love you,” shouted one. “My mom is here, huh,” shouted another.

Faced with the screams, Roberto walked away from the microphone and asked the fans to “shut up”. After the singer’s scolding, the screams stopped.

See the video: