After the meeting, blocks of clubs are excited about the possibility of consensus on the league

A two-hour meeting held this Monday, in São Paulo, smoothed the edges between Forte Futebol and Libra in the sense of reaching a consensus for the creation of a single block for the organization of the Brazilian Championship in Serie A and B to from 2025, when the window opens due to the purposes of the broadcasting rights contracts. There were representatives from both sides, including Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense (which is with Forte Futebol)

— Positive meeting. We came proposed to dialogue. Between clubs, a good dialogue, in search of understanding. Together we can make Brazilians stronger – began the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, in an interview with SporTV.

Among the most complicated points is the issue of the division of TV quotas and the criteria adopted for such. Paz spoke about the matter.

— We talk about important points that will be validated with the two groups. They had representatives (at the meeting). There is an understanding of the two groups that need to get closer to the European model. Having a consensus, which I believe there will be, the entity is created and the details are discussed later. And there is also the understanding that management has to be professional. Not from clubs. Great professionals have to be hired to manage the league. It will be a very big product – he told the ge.

Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians and one of Libra’s representatives at the meeting, saw progress in clarifying the differences and said he believed that a consensus for the formation of a league with the 40 clubs could happen in 2022.

— There are details, revenue sharing is an important thing, but I think we are close. Not everyone will always be satisfied, they have to give in a little, but everyone is willing to do so. So if everyone gives in a little bit, soon we will have the 40 clubs together. It is difficult to set a deadline but I am particularly confident that we will achieve it this year.