After ‘The Voice Kids’ Final, Maiara and Maraisa reveal Teló’s help to make a dream come true | 2022

During The Voice Live, Thalita Rebouças wanted to know from the duo which moment was the most emotional in the program:

“All the moments we lived here were incredible, we learned a lot. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you gave us, an energy that renews, it was so worth it. Every time we leave here, we arrive at the show with a warm heart”, said Maiara.

Watch the live in full 👇

Thalita Rebouças commands a chat with the coaches and the champion of The Voice Kids

Then the sister explained that the season marks a very special moment of accomplishment in their lives.

I want to remind you that this is a dream of Maiara and Maraisa. Maiara was fed up with the production, I want to do The Voice Kids — Maraisa

“I called Michel directly”added Maiara.

A veteran of the reality show, Michel Teló advised the singers to go ahead with this dream and opened his arms to welcome them to the Voice Family.

“When Maiara called me and said she wanted to do The Voice, I said: come here, you will live one of the best experiences of your life because this program is really very special. It’s to play, get emotional, enjoy, live together . They totally understood, took it very seriously, are very competent, sing a lot, compose a lot and are now champions of The Voice Kids”concluded Teló.

1 of 1 Maiara and Maraisa beautiful in ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow Beautiful Maiara and Maraisa at ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow

Review the grand final presentations 👇

Also check out the presentations of champion Isis Testa 👇