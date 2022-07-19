Alcione remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro: “spinal column”

THE singer Alcione74 years old, underwent a spine surgery last Sunday (17)and take care. The information was published in the column of the Globe by Ancelmo Gois and reinforced by the artist on your social network. The procedure was already scheduled and was performed by the doctor Deusdeth Gomesat the Hospital Copa D’ORin the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

In the early evening of Monday (18), through a note released on the social networks of Hatchthe press office of the singer communicated to artist’s health status update. In post on feed of the personal profile of Instagram gives singer the following information was given:

“Singer Alcione underwent spinal surgery to treat L5 spondylolisthesis – VT associated with L5 degenerative disc disease, with signs of radiculopathy on the right, on 07/17, at Hospital Copa D’Or, Rio de Janeiro /RJ”says a note signed by the Hatch.

The statement continued with clarifications about the compromise of the artist’s health problem: “We would like to emphasize that the surgery performed by Dr. Deusdeth Gomes do Nascimento and Team was very successful and that hospital discharge should take place in the next few days. Dr Deusdeth Gomes do Nascimento, is a founding member and surgeon director specializing in CECOL vertebral column (Vertebral Column Center in Ipanema).”