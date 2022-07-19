Alinne Moraes shows her son a caipirinha: “very cute”

Alinne Moraes displays a photo of her son having fun at a July party

The actress Alinne Moraes shared the beautiful records he made of his only son’s July party. The boy Pedro, 8 years old, is the result of the artist’s marriage with filmmaker Mauro Lima.

Together for about ten years, since 2012, the couple became fathers in May 2014. Pedro was born prematurely in a natural birth, a month ahead of schedule. Still, mother and son went home the same day as they were doing well. For now, the boy is the sole heir of Alinne and Mauro.

The famous has always been very private about her personal life. But she has made some exceptions to proudly display her son’s clicks.

Alinne Moraes revealed that she enjoyed a good julina party with her puppy! Wearing the traditional plaid shirt, Pedro enjoyed the traditional celebration. He even had typical dancing. The boy appears wearing a vest, tie and hat to complement the caipirinha outfit.

Friends and netizens were delighted with the clicks made by the famous mother. “The most beautiful caipirinha in the world”, commented a follower. “It’s so cute,” declared another fan. “What a beautiful redneck”, said another internet user.

Still in a party mood, enjoying life. The actress also shared another record of Pedro with her followers. The boy was clicked by the famous mother enjoying a chocolate popsicle, which melted in her mouth. “Sweet childhood”, commented a follower when seeing the image. Another fan added: “What a delight!!! Child being child!!!”.

His last work that aired on Brazilian television was the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, shown by TV Globo. In the story, she played the antagonist Bárbara and played opposite Cauã Reymond. Recently, Alinne Moraes celebrated that the feuilleton began to be shown on a channel in Chile. The cast still had names like Andréia Horta, Marieta Severo, Andréa Beltrão, among others.

