Allan Jesus asked for R$20 million from Glova de Pedreiro to secure an agreement

An exchange of e-mails between Allan Jesus and Luva de Pedreiro came to light this Tuesday (7/19), where it shows an excerpt of the negotiation between the lawyers of the two sides in search of an agreement. The information was released by Uol and reveals that the influencer’s former manager asked Iran Ferreira for an amount of R$ 20 million to end the legal dispute.

In the process that is being processed in the Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Luva de Pedreiro tries to get rid of the ex-businessman without paying the termination fine of R$ 5.2 million. The amount is foreseen in an agreement signed on February 25th.

The R$ 20 million requested by Allan Jesus was made as a counter-offer to Luva de Pedreiro’s first offer. The 20-year-old influencer’s representatives want to get rid of the termination penalty, but will keep the percentage payment to Iran’s former manager, who were closed while the agent was still in management.

Allan Jesus’ lawyer opens the possibility of splitting the R$ 20 million, considering the remuneration in the contracts that Luva de Pedreiro closes from now on.

The controversy between Allan Jesus and the influencer with approximately 36 million followers on social media began when the 20-year-old did a live on Instagram on June 20, saying that he would take a break from the videos. Glove de Pedreiro was irritated by the demands he had been receiving.

Currently, Iran Ferreira is managed by the group of businessmen that includes former futsal player Falcão.

