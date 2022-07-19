Allan Jesus asked Glova de Pedreiro for R$ 20 million to end the fight – 07/19/2022

Former businessman from Iran de Santana Alves, known as Luva de Pedreiro, Allan Jesus asked the influencer for R$ 20 million to end the current legal dispute. The value appears in an exchange of e-mails obtained by the UOL Esportewhich shows an excerpt of a negotiation between the lawyers of the two sides in search of an agreement – until now frustrated.

Currently with approximately 30 million followers on social media, Iran tries to formalize the break with the businessman of which he became a partner without having to pay the termination fine of R$ 5.2 million. The value is provided for in the contract signed on February 25. The case involving the two is being processed in the Rio de Janeiro Court.

The request for R$ 20 million came as a counter-offer to the initial offer on Iran’s side. The 20-year-old influencer’s lawyers confirmed this amount to the report and stated that they declined the offer “immediately”. The path that the young man’s representatives want to take is to free him from the fine, while maintaining the payment of Allan’s percentage in closed jobs in the businessman’s management.

The terms were rejected by Allan, who then suggested the payment of the R$20 million as a condition for a deal. In the conversation between the parties, the businessman’s lawyer opens the possibility of installment of this amount in the coming months, considering receivables in the contracts that Luva comes to close. The influencer came to be represented by the company of Falcão, a former futsal player.

Iran has gone public in recent weeks citing broken promises, lack of freedom and allegations that it had no idea of ​​the exact content of the document signed with Allan about five months ago. The main thesis of its representatives in the search for breaking the agreement without paying the fine is the argument that the young influencer, without legal advice at the time, was unable to understand the contract.

“I don’t know, I didn’t even read it, I didn’t know anything, I don’t know, I don’t really know how to read this thing. I’m kind of weak”, said Cara da Luva, in an interview with TV Globo.

Allan, on the other hand, claims that his former client can read and that he also read the clauses before signing.

“Iran could not have signed the contract without the guidance of a lawyer. He does not have the technical capacity to understand the rights and duties established by the contact”, said lawyer Plínio Lemos Jorge, who represents the influencer.

Millionaire contracts: Allan would receive money in the company’s own account

Since joining forces, Allan Jesus and Luva de Pedreiro have signed at least three advertising contracts that total R$1.78 million in revenue, according to documents obtained by the UOL. The influencer has signed with Amazon, Pepsi and TikTok.

Of this amount, R$ 1.52 million would be deposited in the account of Allan’s company, ASJ Consultoria, of which Iran is not a partner. The amount designated for the joint account opened after the formalization of the company that ASJ, Iran and influencer Victor Mello are part of is R$ 268 thousand.

The most representative contract of this batch negotiated by Allan Jesus is that of Amazon. O Luva de Pedreiro is the poster boy for the agreement with Globo/Premiere that took football to the streaming platform. The payment is R$ 1.5 million.

With Pepsi, the settlement was US$ 50 thousand (converted to R$ 268 thousand). Iran participated in the promotion of the Champions League final, alongside singer Camila Cabello. It is the only contract whose money destination, according to the document, is the joint account between the influencer and the entrepreneur. The agreement with Pepsi also took the influencer to Morocco, on a post-fight trip with Allan and already under the advice of Falcão’s company. TikTok’s contract is much smaller, earning BRL 20,000. Allan had already given his version for the use of the company’s own account, in this case:

“As we didn’t have the company yet, I had to issue an invoice and the amount was deposited into the ASJ account,” he explained, in videos posted on social media, referring to TikTok money and without mentioning, however, the amount. from Amazon.

Discussion in Justice will have conciliation hearing

O UOL also had access to the contract between Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus. In one of the clauses, it is said that “there will not be on the part of the representative”, in this case, Allan, “any type of investment and/or contribution to the career or publicity of the represented”, that is, Iran. At the same time, there is another part of the contract in which Luva “commits to face all the various and immediate expenses that are necessary for the regular development of the project, as requested by Allan”.

The businessman, however, says he has invested around R$ 200,000 since the partnership started in February and has advanced amounts to Iran for general expenses, such as the purchase of clothes and cell phones.

In the process that is being processed in the Justice of Rio, Allan is the defendant, since the initiative to break the contract belongs to Luva de Pedreiro. There is a conciliation hearing scheduled for July 26th.

“For the hearing, we hope that there is an agreement, so that the parties can continue working on their careers”, said the lawyer representing Iran, Plínio Lemos Jorge.

The other side

Since the 20th of June, the UOL Esporte tries to talk to businessman Allan Jesus, but gets no answers. On July 11, he signaled that he would make a call to the report, but until the date of publication of this article, he did not follow up with the contact.