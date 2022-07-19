Allan Jesus, businessman of Luva de Pedreiro, asks for R$ 20 million to end the lawsuit

The fight between the influencer Iran de Santana Alvesknown as Mason’s Glove, and his former manager, Allan Jesus, won another chapter this Tuesday (19). according to uol portalAllan would have asked BRL 20 million to the influencer to end the current legal dispute.

According to Iran’s lawyers, the value was ‘immediately’ declined. according to wow, the strategy of the youth’s representatives in court is to free him from the fine, while maintaining the payment of Allan’s percentage in closed jobs in the management of the businessman. Iran tries to formalize the break with the businessman of which it became a partner without having to pay the termination fine of R$ 5.2 million. The value is provided for in the contract signed on February 25.

Contract with Falcão

In the current contract with Falcão, Iran is entitled to a house facing the sea, monthly remuneration of R$ 100 thousand, in addition to keeping 60% of the salary for each new job.

On August 26, there will be a conciliation hearing between the parties. The Justice determined that Luva de Pedreiro continues to fulfill the commitments of the contract with Allan. At the moment, the influencer follows the agenda of the two entrepreneurs.