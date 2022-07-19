American University offers 100% scholarships with 4 options for executive courses; see how to participate

Professionals who want to study abroad in search of career growth are not always able to set aside longer periods of time to take one-year courses or MBAs. Short courses, in this case, are an alternative because they are more targeted and flexible.

The University of Ohio, in the United States, is accepting applications for short courses with scholarships of up to 100%.

The selection process and the trip are organized by Laiob (Latin America Institute of Business), responsible for selecting candidates for vacancies. Interested parties can apply between this Monday (18) and August 14.

Four courses are available to Brazilians: management, marketing management strategies, project management and corporate finance.

A full scholarship, two of 70% and others between 30% and 50% will be offered for each of the four courses — the institute does not reveal the number of smaller partial scholarships.

The courses will be held in July 2023, last two weeks and have international certificates. The institute, which specializes in short courses for training professionals from Latin America at universities in the US, selects candidates every semester and has partnerships with some universities in the United States and Europe.

With over 200 years of tradition (founded in 1804), Ohio University is located in the small town of Athens, in the interior of the state of the same name.

How to participate

Those who are studying or who have already completed higher education can participate in the selection. Another criterion is being over 18 years old.

To apply for the scholarships, candidates must enter the Laiob website and fill out and submit the Application Form. They must provide personal data, in addition to answering professional and personal questions to explain the reasons for registration.

After evaluating the applications, between August 15th and September 2nd, those approved in the first phase go through a stage of interviews in English and Portuguese via telephone or videoconference that will be scheduled individually.

It is not necessary to have extensive professional experience, nor to prove your level of English through certificates. The recommendation, however, is to have advanced English to be able to fully understand the classes.

The results of those approved will be published on all official pages of the institute on September 5th.

How much does the course cost?

The scholarship that the successful candidate wins is related to the value of the course. Without any discount, the total cost of the course would be US$ 7.9 thousand (about R$ 42 thousand). Successful candidates, however, will receive discounts on the total amount depending on the scholarships received (between 30% and 100%). It is also possible to split the amounts.

Not included in the scholarship: airfare, health insurance, tourist visa expenses and the registration fee of US$ 120 (R$ 650).

Rating criteria

Among the evaluation criteria are:

English level

Professional experience

Academic Background

life experiences

Answers to motivational questions

performance in the interview

According to Laiob, socioeconomic issues will not be evaluated in the selection process.

Course schedule

The program lasts for two weeks and has a total workload of 64 hours, divided between 32 hours of English classes and 32 hours of the chosen course.

In the morning, students have classes in Business English, which are aimed at the business world, with tips on how to improve fluency in the language, in addition to activities and debates on other topics. In the afternoon, the content is focused on the topics of the chosen course. Classes take place from Monday to Thursday.

On Friday of the first week, students meet companies in the region that are selected by Laiob and informed later. The weekend is free for tours.

On Thursday of the second week, participants will receive their course completion certificate at a graduation ceremony.

What’s Included in the Experience

Ground transfer between the airport and the University of Ohio (round trip);

Two weeks of classes;

Contact with companies in the region;

Two international certificates;

Breakfast;

Lunch during school days;

Double accommodation;

Free weekend;

All courses are accompanied by Business English.

”

”

Related