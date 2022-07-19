Americans recreate Biden’s bike crash in internet challenge

US President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle last month at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware while biking with his wife, Jill Biden.

The moment was filmed and images of the fall went viral on social media, which motivated Americans to recreate the scene. From this, the #BidenBikeChallenge emerged, in which people reproduce the accident in the same place where it occurred.





The posts show both people lying face down at the intersection where Biden fell and cyclists posing with their bikes as if they had just fallen.

One Twitter user posted about the new challenge writing, “People are doing the #BidenBikeChallenge where it landed in Delaware.”







The post has already garnered more than 10,000 likes, in addition to having received comments suggesting that the area should be a historic landmark or a national monument.

Another user also recorded images of the place where the American president fell with the phrase “Joe Biden fell here”.









* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



