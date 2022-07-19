Amid divorce, actress shows ‘dry’ message from ex to daughter

“102 Dalmatians” star Alice Evans, 53, has questioned her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd’s alleged coldness towards their eldest daughter Ella after their divorce. The actress shared the conversation on social media after the “Fantastic Four” star demanded joint custody of the children.

In messages posted on Instagram yesterday, Ioan Gruffudd reportedly told the girl that he would not take her to the show he would like, because Ella would have called child protection services on another occasion. Furthermore, he accused her of hacking his Instagram account to post nasty comments.

“This is not a loving, gentle father-daughter relationship. A lot needs to happen before something like this becomes possible. I’m in therapy, you’ll need to go back to therapy too. Until then, we can’t go on as if nothing happened. , because his actions were very serious”, the actor would have told the young woman.

Amid the exposure, Alice Evans said that was just one of her ex-husband’s conversations with her daughter. “Does anyone see a slight difference in the way my husband is presenting his relationships with his daughters and the reality?” she asked.

In turn, Ioan Gruffudd claimed that the distance with his daughters is the ex-wife’s fault, not his. With the answer, the actress disclosed the conversation between the artist and his daughter and reinforced that the relationship is unhealthy.

“He refused to see them for over a year. I’m sick to the point of breaking. Do you want to see some of the horrible messages he sent my beautiful Ella last year? That’s sick. It’s also a disgrace to the teams. Ioan’s legal and PR people who set this up. You’re disgusting,” Alice Evans concluded.