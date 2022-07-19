Ana Maria Braga breaks silence on rumors of fight with Louro Mané

Ana Maria Braga decided to start Mais Você this Monday (7/18) clarifying controversies and denying rumors that she would have made Fabio Caniatto, interpreter of Louro Mané, cry behind the scenes of the program due to intense criticism.

According to information from journalist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from A Tarde é Sua, the veteran would have been irritated by the new parrot and made criticisms.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (5) The new Mais Você mascot was introduced to Brazil in early April 2022. Affectionately nicknamed Lourito, he claimed to be the son of Louro José, played by artist Tom Veiga, and grandson of Ana Maria BragaDisclosure / Maurício Fidalgo ******Picture-blondes-who-said-to-be-sons-of-laurel-jose At the time, the doll appeared looking for the presenter of Mais Você, during a live program, in order to meet the “grandmother”. At the time, Ana Maria even asked for a DNA test.Playback / Instagram *****Foto-novo-louro-mascote-ana-maria-braga (2) After the exam to “prove” paternity, he started to participate in the program led by Ana Mariareproduction *****Foto-novo-louro-mascote-ana-maria-braga (2) Before joining the Mais Você family, however, the presenter wanted to baptize the parrot with an artistic name.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-novo-louro-mascote-ana-maria-braga (1) For this, he asked for the public’s help and opened a vote on Gshow: Louro Mané, Louro Júnior and LouritoPlayback / Instagram *****Foto-novo-louro-mascote-ana-maria-braga (4) In early May, Ana Maria revealed the name chosen by the public: Lourito. Despite this, the blonde decided to go against public opinion. “The most voted was Lourito. But, as I’m your grandmother, I’ll call you Louro Mané”, she warned, showing the parrot’s double badge.Disclosure / Maurício Fidalgo ******Foto-novo-louro-mascote-ana-maria-braga (3) From now on, Lourito will occupy the same role as his “father”, Louro JoséGlobe / Disclosure ****Foto-tom-veiga-com-louro-jose The attraction continued without the presence of Louro since the death of Tom Veiga, in November 2020. The artist gave life to the doll since its creation reproduction *****Photo-Fabio-Caniatto-lourito The new Louro is manipulated by the artist Fabio Caniatto. He has been an actor in the children’s series Que Montro Te Mordeu, artistic advisor and light designer for the Fábricas de Cultura program, from the São Paulo State Department of Culture, and manipulates puppets from the Tá Certo? series, on TV Cultura.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-Fabio-Caniatto-lourito (2) Fábio is also artistic director of Una Cia and artistic coordinator of Cia Buzum!, children’s show companies. According to journalist Léo Dias, the man has vast knowledge of the children’s audience and, therefore, was chosen to offer viewers the playful tone that Ana Maria’s program wanted to have with the character.Playback / Instagram 0

Ana, however, insisted on denying the news. “We have here at Globo a business called fact or fake. And I humbly come to ask you at your house to say that we love each other. I don’t even need to say it, but it’s good to say it once in a while. Every now and then. We never had any problems.”

Louro Mané agreed with the veteran: “Ana Maria is the cutest thing that ever appeared in my life. It’s so boring to say something you don’t know. I’m sorry my people, here we love each other.”

“I already said this here the other day and I can reaffirm it. As he is Louro José’s son, I have nostalgia. It is normal for us to have nostalgia for a person we have lived with for 25 years”, explained the blonde, citing Tom Veiga, a personal friend of Ana and interpreter of Louro José who died in 2020.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos