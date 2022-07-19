Ana Maria Braga’s team is forced to swallow a panel judge | Column Fábia Oliveira

On the 8th, the reality show ‘Que Delícia’ premiered on the ‘Mais Você’ program, hosted by Ana Maria Braga. The frame, which is hosted by Talitha Moreteis shown every Friday and aims to evaluate the desserts made by the participants. Among the weekly judges, one is always permanent: chef Dalton Rangel. who is also responsible for the reality show’s revenues.

But, this columnist, who has friends scattered all over, discovered that Dalton Rangel was not quite the name that the production of the painting was devising. That’s because they were looking for a candy specialist, which is not the case with the chef.

According to sources in the column, the Dalton Rangel’s entry was a requirement of the brand that names the painting and which is the great sponsor of the reality show and the chef himself. The professional was disclosed as a specialist in the preparation of dishes with margarine to justify the choice. What goes on behind the scenes is that the obligation for the professional did not please many people. Therefore, the chef already has an expiration date on the program: when the painting is finished, he will also leave the morning attraction.

It is worth remembering that, since he left ‘Record TV’, in 2020, where he participated for five years in the program ‘Hoje Em Dia’, Dalton Rangel has not been successful in any attraction. As soon as he left Edir Macedo’s station, the chef migrated to ‘Band’ and started to work at ‘Aqui na Band’. But the attraction ended up being extinguished that same year. Then, he was cast to integrate Mariana Godoy’s new morning and even recorded some pilots, but the program ended up being cancelled.

On the social networks, Dalton Rangel even published a photo telling the news of the reality show ‘Que Delícia’ to his followers. “Delicious! The premiere is today and the episodes take place every Friday, from 10:35, on ‘Mais Você’. I hope you”, he wrote, receiving the affection of the fans.

‘Que Delícia’ is shown every Friday and for each program, a participant is eliminated from the dispute. In total, there will be six episodes. The grand finale of the reality will take place on August 12, live, during the program ‘Mais Você’. The lucky one or the lucky one who wins the attraction will enjoy the prize of R$ 20 thousand.