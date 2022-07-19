Andrs Sanchez in v Corinthians being commanded by SAF and points out the best model for the club

The former president of Corinthians, Andrés Sanchez, spoke again about the future of the club. The former representative was asked about the possibility of Timão being controlled by a SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

In an interview with Brazil Football Expo, Andrés stated that the legal difficulties encountered would not be viable to bring this model to Timão. Sanchez exemplified his response with what has been happening with Ronaldo Phenomenon at Cruzeiro.

“For some clubs, for the vast majority, I’m sure (turning SAF is the solution) yes. But here (in Brazil) we have a very serious problem. You know how close I am to Ronaldo, and at the moment there are several problems at Cruzeiro. The team is fine, everything is fine, but there are a lot of problemsbecause the legal security in this country is terrible”, said Andrés.

“So, he (Ronaldo) is there, the SAF separated the football club, all those stories, but when is someone going to file a lawsuit?, will you enter against Cruzeiro, who don’t have a penny? No! Will enter against ‘Gordo’, Ronaldo, SAF“, followed the explanation.

“He wins (the lawsuits), but it takes 15, 20 days, and that causes problems, it comes out in the media: ‘SAF do Cruzeiro is prosecuted’. All this is getting bad for the image. So we have a very big legal problem,” he added.

President of Timão between 2007 and 2011 and later, between 2018 and 2020, Andrés pointed out what the future of Corinthians would be. The former top hat evaluated that the best model for the Parque São Jorge club is to separate the social from the football department, but with the club keeping most of the football actions. However, Andrés stated that this decision would take years to be approved as it must go through several votes.

“I’ll speak for Corinthians: I don’t see Corinthians with SAF and owner. I see Corinthians, yes, separating the social club from football. The club owns 51% of the football shares, and 49% of the shares go to an open market, on the stock exchange. It will take four, five, seven, eight years for this to happen, but I think this is the future of Corinthians“, ended.

Andrés was the last president of Corinthians before Duilio Monteiro Alves took over the club in 2021. The former manager’s full interview with Brasil Futebol Expo will air this Monday. The conversation will be released at 19:00 on YouTube.

