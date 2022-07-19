ANEEL publishes list of finalist distributors for the ANEEL Quality Award 2021 — Portuguese (Brazil)

Award Category

Dealers in alphabetical order

North

This category will not have an award in 2021.

North East

Southern Sergipe Electricity Company – Sulgipe

Energisa Borborema Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Borborema

Energisa Paraíba Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Paraíba

Midwest
over 30 thousand consumer units

This category will not have an award in 2021.

South, Southeast and Midwest up to 30 thousand consumer units

Strength and Light Coronel Vivida Ltda. – Forcel

Hidroeléctrica Panambi SA – Hidropan

Muxfeldt Marin & Cia. Ltd. – Mux Energy

South and Southeast
above 30 thousand up to 400 thousand consumer units

Alliance Cooperative – Cooperative

DME Distribuição SA – DMED

Company Luz e Força Santa Maria SA – Santa Maria

Southeast
over 400 thousand consumer units

Jaguari Energy Company – CPFL Santa Cruz

Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz – CPFL Piratininga

Energisa Sul-Sudeste Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Sul-Sudeste

South
over 400 thousand consumer units

Celesc Distribuição SA – Celesc-Dis

Copel Distribuição SA – Copel-Dis

RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia SA – RGE

Brazil Dealers
up to 400 thousand consumer units

Southern Sergipe Electricity Company – Sulgipe

Hidroeléctrica Panambi SA – Hidropan

Muxfeldt Marin & Cia. Ltd. – Mux Energy

Brazil Dealers
over 400 thousand consumer units

Finalists in the Northeast, Southeast and South categories

Higher dealership growth
2021/2020

This category will not have an award in 2021.

Award Category

Permissions in alphabetical order

Permissionaires
up to 10 thousand consumer units

Santa Maria Electricity Distribution Cooperative – Codesam

São Ludgero Electricity Cooperative – Cegero

Lauro Müller Electrification Cooperative – Coopermila

Permissionaires
over 10 thousand consumer units

Cooperative of Energy Distribution and Generation of Missões Ltda. – Certificates

Cocal Energy Cooperative – Coopercocal

Regional Energy and Development Cooperative Ijuí Ltda. – Ceriluz

Brazil Permissionárias Award 2021

Santa Maria Electricity Distribution Cooperative – Codesam

Cooperative of Energy Distribution and Generation of Missões Ltda. – Certificates

Regional Energy and Development Cooperative Ijuí Ltda. – Ceriluz

Higher permissioned growth
2021/2020

Electricity Distribution Cooperative Salto Donner – Cersad Distribuidora

Fontoura Xavier Energy Distribution Cooperative – Cerfox

Regional Rural Electrification Cooperative Fronteira Sul Ltda. – Coopersul

