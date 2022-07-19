ANEEL publishes list of finalist distributors for the ANEEL Quality Award 2021 — Portuguese (Brazil)

Award Category
Dealers in alphabetical order
North
This category will not have an award in 2021.
North East
Southern Sergipe Electricity Company – Sulgipe
Energisa Borborema Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Borborema
Energisa Paraíba Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Paraíba
Midwest
over 30 thousand consumer units
This category will not have an award in 2021.
South, Southeast and Midwest up to 30 thousand consumer units
Strength and Light Coronel Vivida Ltda. – Forcel
Hidroeléctrica Panambi SA – Hidropan
Muxfeldt Marin & Cia. Ltd. – Mux Energy
South and Southeast
above 30 thousand up to 400 thousand consumer units
Alliance Cooperative – Cooperative
DME Distribuição SA – DMED
Company Luz e Força Santa Maria SA – Santa Maria
Southeast
over 400 thousand consumer units
Jaguari Energy Company – CPFL Santa Cruz
Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz – CPFL Piratininga
Energisa Sul-Sudeste Distribuidora de Energia SA – Energisa Sul-Sudeste
South
over 400 thousand consumer units
Celesc Distribuição SA – Celesc-Dis
Copel Distribuição SA – Copel-Dis
RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia SA – RGE
Brazil Dealers
up to 400 thousand consumer units
Brazil Dealers
over 400 thousand consumer units
Finalists in the Northeast, Southeast and South categories
Higher dealership growth
2021/2020
This category will not have an award in 2021.
Permissions in alphabetical order
Permissionaires
up to 10 thousand consumer units
Santa Maria Electricity Distribution Cooperative – Codesam
São Ludgero Electricity Cooperative – Cegero
Lauro Müller Electrification Cooperative – Coopermila
Permissionaires
over 10 thousand consumer units
Cooperative of Energy Distribution and Generation of Missões Ltda. – Certificates
Cocal Energy Cooperative – Coopercocal
Regional Energy and Development Cooperative Ijuí Ltda. – Ceriluz
Brazil Permissionárias Award 2021
Higher permissioned growth
2021/2020
Electricity Distribution Cooperative Salto Donner – Cersad Distribuidora
Fontoura Xavier Energy Distribution Cooperative – Cerfox
Regional Rural Electrification Cooperative Fronteira Sul Ltda. – Coopersul