Anesthetist arrested: Defender points out flaws in records – 07/18/2022 – Daily life

The Public Defender’s Office of Rio de Janeiro found flaws in the protocols adopted at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, where anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was arrested after being caught raping a patient during a cesarean section.

In an inspection carried out last Thursday (14), the agency identified problems in filling out the book in which information about the surgeries is recorded and in the storage of patient documentation.

According to the defender Thaísa Guerreiro, coordinator of Health at the Defender’s Office, the data are recorded in the book months after the procedures, “extracted from loose sheets of paper that do not guarantee the security of the information”.

“There is a risk of information being lost on surgical procedures performed in the maternity ward. This fragility can instill a sense of impunity, which can encourage acts like that [o estupro]”, it says.

The report with the irregularities will be forwarded to the state health department and the Health Foundation, the entity responsible for managing the hospital. Sought to answer about the flaws identified in the inspection, the folder has not yet manifested itself.

The defender also states that the protocols, flows and work processes need to be improved in the unit.

According to testimonies collected during the rape investigations, the anesthesiologist asked the patients’ husbands to leave the operating room in the middle of the procedure. Federal law guarantees a woman the right to have a companion during the entire delivery.

The testimonies also indicate that Bezerra unnecessarily applied high doses of sedatives to the patients, so that he could rape them.

For the Defender’s Office, the fact that the obstetricians did not question the sedation or question the anesthesiologist when he instructed the father to leave the operating room demonstrates that violations of women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being naturalized in the hospital.

In the assessment of health managers interviewed by the Sheetbehaviors such as administering medication superior to that used by the other colleagues and asking the companion to leave the room should have aroused suspicion in the rest of the medical team, as was the case with the nursing staff, who set up the act to report the crime.

For Francisco Balestrin, president of the São Paulo union of hospitals, clinics and laboratories, this whole scenario shows that there is a lack of clinical governance in hospitals. “You need to have teams that are always analyzing institutional results, for example, the use of anesthetics to see if they are not being consumed inappropriately, and having meetings to analyze case by case.”

According to surgeon Sidney Klajner, president of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, regarding the excess sedation, the alert could have come from the hospital’s pharmacy. “How is so much sedative coming out for a cesarean?”. Total sedation of women for childbirth is exceptional and not recommended by doctors.

On Friday (15), the Justice of Rio accepted a complaint against the anesthesiologist, who became a defendant for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. The penalty can range from 8 to 15 years in prison.

His defense has not yet been found. In the electronic process of the Court of Justice, Pedro Yunes Marones de Gusmão appears as the anesthesiologist’s lawyer. Wanted, he said that he responded to a request from the family to participate in the custody hearing, but that he is not defending Bezerra.