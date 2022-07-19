Animal shivering from the cold is found on the road and woman decides to take it home

In January of this year, Julie Turner, a resident of New York, in the United States, was driving through the neighborhood where she lives when she found an animal shivering in the street.

Curious, the woman approached and realized she was a pet guinea pig struggling to survive the winter.

The lost animal in the park. (Photo: Julie Turner)

Julie didn’t think twice and picked up the animal from the side of the road.

“I was heartbroken. I knew that little guy was probably struggling to find warmth and food. I couldn’t understand why someone would leave their own pet to fend for themselves like that,” he told The Dodo.

But rescuing the animal would not be easy. The guinea pig was scared, possibly from abandonment, and when Julie approached, he ran into the forest.

That night Julie went home saddened by the situation, but when dawn came back to the scene with an animal rescue specialist, so she was finally able to take the guinea pig home.

The guinea pig in safety. (Photo: Julie Turner)

After having warmed up and gained plenty of food, the animal saw that he could trust the woman and snuggled into her lap.

“I went to the supermarket and bought him all kinds of greens and other vegetables and other foods that were suitable for them. I filled his cage and he ate so much! I was shocked to see how much food he could consume in such a short time, but I’m sure he was very hungry,” she added.

Julie did what she could, when she was sure the animal was fine, she decided to find a permanent home for him. When contacting a protector named Melissa, she knew it was the right choice when the protector became enchanted with the animal and gave up on sending him up for adoption.

The rodent eating lettuce. (Photo: Julie Turner)

Melissa’s connection to Rufus, as he was christened, was instantaneous. And today the rodent is very well taken care of and will never suffer from abandonment again.

Watch the rescue video:

Also see this video:

