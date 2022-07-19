Anitta explained to Lula the right strategy to win – 07/18/2022 – Illustrated

After announcing that she will support former president Lula in the next presidential elections, Anitta commented on the conversations she had with the PT. In an interview with Portuguese journalists, the singer confirmed that she spoke to the politician before taking a stand with him against current President Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party.

“I talked to Lula even before. I said: ‘Look, Lula, I was never PT, I never voted for you. However, in these elections, I will be by your side, supporting you, if you want support on social media, which I understand a lot, TikTok , these things, I will support. I explained to him the marketing strategy that I believe works to turn around”, she said, in a video that circulates on social networks.

Anitta also stated that she told Lula that “you cannot be liked by everyone”. “What you can do is open people’s eyes that the only option at the moment is this, which is my case. I wish it were different, but it can’t be. Next year, we fight for the ideals that we But this year, I think the main struggle is keeping a safe environment for LGBTQ, for transvestites, for trans, for other religions.”

The singer cited episodes of religious intolerance as motivating the decision to support Lula. “I’m from Candomblé, for example. The amount of terreiros burned in Brazil, religious intolerance. I think that, first, at this moment, we have to fight for this. And then in the next election we think about the ideas that in fact people believe,” she said.

Last weekend, Anitta reaffirmed that she does not consider herself PT and said that she does not authorize the use of her personal image to benefit the PT, the Workers’ Party, and their politicians. The statement came after she declared her support for Lula in the presidential election.

The former president himself responded to the singer on the social network. “Anitta, in fact you only declared your support for me and I know that you are not PT. The PT has millions of militants, sympathizers and there are also people who do not like the party but are still with us on this journey, because we need Brazil to come back to have democracy and peace”, wrote Lula.