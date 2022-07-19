Anitta is hospitalized in São Paulo after international tour | Pop & Art

Singer Anitta shared photos on her Instagram profile in which she appears in a hospital room.
The post was made on Monday (18), but the singer did not reveal the cause of hospitalization. In the images, she appears in the company of her boyfriend, Murda Bratz, and influencer Gkay.
To g1the press office of Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, confirmed Anitta’s hospitalization at the place, but informed that there is still no medical report on the state of health or the cause of the singer’s hospitalization.
Sought, Anitta’s advice also did not return contact to say whether the hospitalization was urgent or if it is related to the endometriosis surgery already scheduled by the singer.
Anitta appears in the hospital with her boyfriend, Canadian producer Murda Beatz, and her friend Gkay — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Earlier this month, Anitta revealed the diagnosis of endometriosis. At the time, she said that she would need to have surgery and, for that, she would have to rest for about a month.
Also on Monday, the singer published a video with a compilation of scenes from her last month, in which she made an international tour. According to the post, written in English, it took 30 days, 20 countries, fourteen shows, two clips, interviews and fashion shows.
“Just some pics of the craziest month of my life. I swear to God I thought I couldn’t. But I did,” he said in the publication.
“Actually, you were the ones who made me stay strong until the end. It’s a lot to process. All these countries and people, wow, thanking you for having me. (And yes, I like to go crazy at my shows and have fun with the crowd. And no, usually I don’t drink. Hahahaha that’s why I’m undead now that we’re done)”, he commented.