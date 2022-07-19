Anitta says she talked to Lula before declaring her vote: “I explained the marketing strategy that I believe works”

The singer also claimed to have told Lula that “you cannot be liked by everyone”. “What it does is to open people’s eyes that the only option at the moment is this” edit
247 – Singer Anitta said she had talked to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva before declaring support for the PT campaign and stated that she suggested to the former president the marketing strategy that, according to her, should be used on social networks to ensure that he is elected to the presidential election. Presidency of the Republic in the October election.
“I talked to Lula even before. I said: ‘look, Lula, I was never a PT member, I never voted for you. But in these elections, I will be by your side, supporting you, if you want support on social media, which I understand a lot, TikTok, those things, I will support. I explained to him the marketing strategy that I believe works to turn around,” Anita told Portuguese journalists, according to Folha de S. Paulo.
The singer also claimed to have told Lula that “You can’t be liked by everyone.” “What it does is to open people’s eyes that the only option at the moment is this, which is my case. I wish it were different, but it can’t be. Next year, we fight for the ideals we believe in. But this year, I think the main struggle is keeping a safe environment for LGBTQ, for transvestites, for trans, for other religions,” he declared.
Anitta also said that one of the factors that motivated her to support Lula’s candidacy was the growth of religious intolerance during the Jair Bolsonaro government. “I’m from Candomblé, for example. The amount of terreiros burned in Brazil, religious intolerance. I think that, first, at this moment, we have to fight for that. And then in the next election we think about the ideas that in fact people believe”, he observed.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247