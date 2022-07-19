Anitta’s support boosts Lula’s networks, who follows behind Bolsonaro

Singer Anitta’s support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) boosted his engagement on social media and made the PT’s performance equal that of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), according to a survey by the consultancy Bites published by the newspaper O globe, to which the UOL also had access. Lula and Bolsonaro are opponents in the race for the presidency and the two main pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace.

Despite the momentum gained by Lula, Bites data show that the former president was not able to maintain the same engagement as on the days when the artist signaled her support for her pre-candidacy. Until the 12th, the day after the artist’s comment, the former president had less engagement than Bolsonaro, but he saw his interactions rise on the 13th. After that, however, Lula returned to be below Bolsonaro.

According to Bites, of the six publications by Anitta on Twitter in the period from July 9 to 15, three of them were the most replicated about the pre-candidates for president. Lula’s response to the artist was the PT publication that had the most shares this year.

“From this moment on I am Lula in the first round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections. And for Voldemort’s soldiers [Bolsonaro] who came to say ‘go there and defend an ex-convict’. So, ex-con? So yes, because ex-prisoners are also people and one of my political beliefs is that the Brazilian prison system gives opportunities to prisoners to learn new things, have the opportunity to change their lives and reintegrate into society, reducing criminal recidivism”, published the singer. last Monday (11).

— Anita (@Anitta) July 11, 2022

— Anita (@Anitta) July 11, 2022

The Bites survey also shows that Bolsonaro ignored Anitta’s publication and preferred to enter the debate over the arrest of the doctor accused of raping a pregnant woman during childbirth in Rio de Janeiro.

The president’s strategy, according to the consultancy, was to use a case of public commotion to promote one of the popular agendas among his supporters: the criticism of human rights for prisoners.

“It is extremely regrettable that our Constitution does not even allow the damned rapist who abused an anesthetized pregnant patient in RJ to rot forever in jail, without any kind of privilege. Human rights are for the victim, this bum who explodes!” , wrote the president.

— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 11, 2022

With this move, Bolsonaro continued to lead the networks in relation to Lula – who pierces the bubble with Anitta, but is unable to encourage his followers to the same level as Bolsonaro.

Anitta’s statement of support came in the midst of the debate over the murder of Marcelo Arruda by a Bolsonarista last Saturday (9). The crime intensified the digital clash between PT and Bolsonaristas. Even so, Bolsonaro commenting on the case of Rio de Janeiro made him continue to lead the networks in relation to Lula.

Anitta had three times more mentions than Bolsonaro

According to data from analyst Pedro Barciela, between 5 pm and 6 pm on the day he announced support for Lula, Anitta received three times as many mentions on Twitter as Bolsonaro. There were 53,500 tweets citing the singer, against 18,000 mentioning the President of the Republic in that period.

According to Barciela’s survey, 88.7% of the people who discussed the artist’s publication were related to her, while only 8% were linked to Bolsonaro.