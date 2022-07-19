At Atlético-MG until 2026, Rodrigo Caetano talks about combining responsible management with protagonism | athletic-mg

Rodrigo Caetano will stay at Atlético-MG until the end of 2026. The football director renewed his contract with the club and spoke about the challenges. One of them is to combine responsible management with a leading team.

– The plans are audacious because the charge is very high. We know the level of demand that Galo has today, not only in Minas, but mainly in Brazil and South America – said Caetano.

“I think it is these challenges that led me to think about moving forward, with a lot of responsibility, which is the word of this management, but also thinking big, in protagonism, in satisfying the athletican mass with titles.”

Atlético has a billion-dollar debt and has been looking for alternatives to reduce it (the club intends to negotiate the remainder of a mall to pay onerous debts). In 2022, investments in signings were reduced, prioritizing the search for free players in the market.

The base of the multi-champion team in 2021 (won the State, the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship) was maintained. In 2022, Galo won another Mineiro and took the Brazilian Supercup. The team was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, but is alive in Libertadores and Brasileiro.

In 2023, Atlético will inaugurate the MRV Arena, the club’s stadium. In addition to President Sérgio Coelho, Rodrigo Caetano leads alvinegro football with the support of the so-called 4 R’s: Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães.

– Thank you for the year and a half I’ve been here. I hope that we really have a socializing of much more joys than disappointments with these four and a half years ahead.

At Atlético since January 2021, Rodrigo Caetano has five achievements as director of football at Galo. Last Friday, the manager was elected the Best Football Executive of 2021 in the “Best of the Continent” award, by Confut Sudamericana.