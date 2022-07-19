Audience sleeps at “Meeting” and Patrícia Poeta’s rejection is increasingly evident

Patrícia Poeta presents the “Encontro” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Patricia Poet has found it difficult to be accepted by the public of the “Date” since when he took over the presentation of the program he spent 10 years in charge of Fátima Bernardes. In addition to the criticism received on social media, the journalist has not held the attention of even the audience.

This Monday (18), netizens noticed the bored expression of some people in the studio. A woman even appeared sleeping during the program. The images soon went viral on social media.

“Sleeping with Patrícia Poeta”, said one viewer. “The show is so interesting it made me sleepy,” wrote another. “She is waiting for Ana Maria Braga to wake up”, joked another one.

Among the public’s complaints about the new “Meeting” is the fact that Patrícia Poeta talks a lot about herself, interrupts other people (especially Manoel Soares) and “forces animation too soon”. It is worth remembering that Globo changed the time of “Mais Você” with the departure of Fátima Bernardes. Now, Ana Maria Braga performs after Patrícia Poeta and even changed the meaning of her “wake up, girl”.

Manoel Soares ignored

The relationship between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares has contributed to the public feeling more and more rancid of the presenter. Many people have already noticed that she doesn’t give her colleague space to talk. Some even point to racism in the case.

When the station started showing the calls of the format in a new schedule, even before the premiere, many people had already questioned Patrícia’s role in the videos, after all, Manoel Soares had also been announced as the presenter of “Encontro”. What happened to him not showing up on calls?

The controversy was so great that Globo recalled, in a statement sent to Folha de São Paulo, that the title of the program is Patrícia Poeta. Manoel Soares would then be a co-host. “The program is presented by Patrícia Poeta, in the company of Manoel Soares”, reinforces the text.

And you, what do you think of the new “Encounter”?