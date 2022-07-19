Auditors discuss changes to the health plan during “Sindifisco Debate”

More than 500 Tax Auditors participated, on the afternoon of this Monday (18), in the edition of the “Sindifisco Debate” aimed at Unafisco Saúde beneficiaries to address the change in the pure claims ratio target from 80% to 85% of the Premium plan.

The proposal by the Unafisco Saúde Board of Trustees (CCUS), defended by the National Directorate, will be voted on in the National Assembly next Wednesday (20). If approved, the change will comply with a resolution by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), correcting a delay of 18 years in the equalization of the plan with regard to the number of age groups included in the service. See the considerations and the indicative here.

On the occasion, the 1st Vice-President, Tax Auditor Tiago Barbosa de Paiva Almeida, recalled one of the characteristics of the self-management plan, which differs from other operators in the market, which is to provide beneficiaries with the monitoring of accounts and decision-making for everyone. “Because we have this characteristic, we are here generating debate among associates, as we strive for transparency,” he said.

When positioning himself for the change around the goal of pure claims from 80% to 85% of the Premium plan, the director of Unafisco Saúde, Auditor-Fiscal Adriano Corrêa, made a history of the creation of the plan, which has existed since 1992 in compliance with the principles of solidarity and mutualism, that is, the expenses are financed and paid with the collection of contributions from the holders and their dependents. He recalled that, despite being in a solid position, the plan has a historical distortion that needs to be corrected, which is the focus of the Assembly.

“When we took over the management, we found an extremely professional plan, a merit of previous administrations. However, we already had the need to think about the situation of the Premium plan, which is the original plan, and was created at a time when even the ANS had not been created”.

As he explained, the plan would need to undergo an adjustment shortly after the publication of the Elderly Statute, Law No. which created the table of ten age groups, with the last group being 59 years old or more. Part of the issue was resolved with the creation of the Premium II plan, with a table of ten age groups.

In addition, in 2009, ANS published new regulations related to changes in the concept of collective business plan, which was also not promptly met by the plan’s management. The irregularity in the Premium plan, which occurred between 2009 and 2012, when the Premium II plan was created, also made it impossible for the portfolio to be marketed in that period, which harmed the plan.

Considering the fact that this option is more expensive than Premium II, with the loss of revenue due to the expected migrations and consequent financial insecurity for the plan, the director of Unafico Saúde stated that the ideal would be to carry out the process with tranquility, with the possibility of an organized and predictable collective exit, without the most vulnerable being subject to high costs. “We understand that the best option would be to unfold this discussion and take it to the assembly. With the approval of the indicative, the first effect of the change in the loss ratio is to allow a lower readjustment rate for the Premium plan, which is the only one that is subject to this rule”, he clarified.

During the presentation of data, the director of Unafisco Saúde reiterated the solidity of the entity, which has a financial reserve of R$ 200 million. According to him, the plan is expected to reach 30,000 lives in 2022, after completing 30 years of existence.

“We are growing, we will go even further, but we have this problem that needs to be addressed. Despite the work of previous administrations, it is necessary to make it clear that this distortion could have been faced and was not. We could have defined it in 2004, when the Elderly statute came out, adapting to the ANS table of ten bands. But today, we need to face the fact and make a decision 18 years late”, he defended.

The organized migration of beneficiaries from the “Premium I” portfolio to the others was also placed by the deputy director, Tax Auditor Alexandre Teixeira, as an essential condition in the process of resolving the pending issue with the ANS. “We are proposing to make a final decision. And the solution we must take is to carry out a programmed and organized migration for those who are in the plan, with a deadline for this adaptation. In recent years, the measures taken have stifled this plan, with increases that are increasing and one day they will become unbearable”, he added.

Initially scheduled to last three hours, the debate went on for almost five hours, demonstrating the interest of the affiliates around the issue.