Author of ‘How democracies die’ warns about Bolsonaro’s authoritarianism

posted on 07/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Stephanie Mitchell)

In January 2018, nine months before the presidential elections in Brazil, the book How Democracies Die was first published to become a world bestseller. At the age of 54, Steven Levitsky — co-author of the work, with Daniel Ziblatt, and professor of government and Latin American studies at Harvard University — is preparing a new book, to be released in 2023. “In it, I discuss the rise of multiracial democracy. How the United States has moved towards a more diverse, inclusive democracy since the 1960s. I explain how this has led to a radicalization within the Republican Party, which embraces authoritarian policies. The book argues that the US Constitution exacerbates the problem. , and therefore we need a reform to modernize the Magna Carta,” he said. For 20 minutes, Levitsky took a break from writing and spoke to the Mail.

The expert warned that the main indicator that democracy is in danger is the refusal of political forces to accept electoral defeat. Despite seeing serious threats in the US and Brazil, Levitsky assures that there is no way to safeguard democracy. However, he points out that, in the face of the rise of authoritarian forces — and he cites Trumpism and Bolsonarism — the political class has a duty to create a coalition to isolate the threat. According to him, the world is witnessing the rise of an illiberal right, uncommitted to liberal values, and a right centered on ethnic nationalism.

He admitted that former US President Donald Trump has a chance of returning to power in 2024, and warned that Jair Bolsonaro follows the Republican’s playbook. For Levitsky, thanks to the exceptionality of an investigation against a former head of state, in the US, the committee established by the House of Representatives to investigate the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, may not result in a conviction for Trump. Levitsky accused the tycoon of becoming an example for autocrats and said he believes that, in Brazil, Bolsonaro will try to disrupt the October 2 elections.

What are the indicators that democracy is under threat in the US and the West?

In the contemporary world, where old-fashioned military coups and army seizures of power are quite uncommon, the most worrying indicators are when major forces, movements or political parties refuse to accept the results of an election. This is probably the number one indicator that democracy is under threat. We saw this, unfortunately, both in the United States, with the Republican Party, in 2020, and in Brazil, with the new alliance of Jair Bolsonaro.

How to protect democracy?

The difficulty lies in the fact that there is no perfect safeguard for democracy. Democracy is an open system whereby, with few exceptions, many points of view must be tolerated; where elections are free, from which demagogues and populists can emerge. It is impossible, in a democracy, to block all threats safely. Democracy always has to live with threats. When a threat emerges, such as an authoritarian political force (Trumpism or Bolsonarism, for example), it is very important that the political class — the parties committed to democracy — unite in a broad coalition to isolate and defeat it. . It is extremely important that Republicans in the US who are committed to democracy form an alliance with the Democratic Party to defeat Trumpism. In Brazil, it is important that the opposition to Bolsonaro unites, rather than fragmenting towards multiple candidates. Opposition to Bolsonaro failed to do so in 2018.

How does the far right undermine solid democracies around the world?

In many countries, there is the rise of a new illiberal right (illiberalism is characterized by the existence of parties that corrode representative democracy from within). This right is less committed to basic liberal principles. Associated with this phenomenon is the emergence of a type of right based on ethnic nationalism, an illiberal right focused on promoting or defending specific ethnic groups. We have seen it in Israel, India and the USA. Democracy faces challenges, especially growing public discontent. We have seen this challenge everywhere, both in Latin America and in Europe. Not all democracies are at risk. European democracies, such as the UK, where (resigning Prime Minister) Boris Johnson has been compared to Trump, are doing well. The threat is very serious in Brazil and the USA, but it does not mean that it occurs globally.





Cover of “How Democracies Die” by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

(photo: reproduction)





Bolsonaro has been emitting signs that he will not accept the result of the elections. How do you see this?

The United States and Brazil follow a strange pattern in recent years. The US has taken some steps, and Brazil continues to fall, following the same path. Bolsonaro was elected two years after Trump. And you know… Trump did the same thing. Before the election, he suggested that if he lost, he would plead fraud and not accept defeat. He indicated very clearly what he would do. And he did. Brazilians, unfortunately, followed the US in choosing an authoritarian president, who seems to read Trump’s playbook. Bolsonaro has given indications that he will do something similar to what Trump did and will not accept the election results. The most important thing that defenders of democracy in Brazil can do is press for the creation of a broad anti-Bolsonaro platform in the first round. There is only one way to almost guarantee that Bolsonaro does not disrupt the elections, as Trump did: to inflict him with a devastating defeat in the first round. All candidates opposing Bolsonaro have to unite.

Two weeks ago, a Bolsonaro voter killed a Lula supporter…

I followed this. In large nations such as Brazil, India or the US, there is always a chance of one or another incident of political violence. An incident guarantees nothing. It all depends on how the government responds to crime. It is important that, in a democracy, all major political actors, including the government, reject acts of political violence unambiguously and punish them. The real risk to democracy comes when major political parties tolerate, condone, justify and promote this kind of violence. When major parties and political figures are willing to tolerate, forgive and justify violence, democracy is in jeopardy. We saw this in Chile in the 1970s; in the US, before the Civil War; in Spain in the 1930s; and in Brazil, in the 1960s. The tolerance of political violence by the major political parties is a harbinger of the collapse of democracy.

What explains the fact that the people of some nations do not stand up for democracy?

Many countries don’t value democracy and don’t react, in a serious way, until they lose it. Politicians, activists and voters head to the precipice and engage in dangerous polarizing behavior. Only after they lose their democracy do they react. This happened after Francisco Franco and Augusto Pinochet took power, respectively, in Spain and Chile. Also after the 1964 coup in Brazil. People tend to underestimate the chance of losing democracy, as well as the cost of losing it.

What influence has Trump exerted over democracies?

Trump has done damage to the global environment of democracy. More than any president since Richard Nixon, Trump has abandoned any pretext to promote democracy. Under the Trump administration, the US has happily embraced dictators and done little to defend democracy. The US has always been a model for Democrats in other parts of the world. That ended under the Trump presidency. Dictators looked to Trump and started attacking the media and opponents, because Trump did. Jair Bolsonaro started copying Donald Trump and refuses to accept the election result. Suddenly, the US president has become a role model for autocrats. Yes, Trump has had a significant negative impact on global democracies.

Is Trump still able to return to power?

Trump is likely to return to the White House for three reasons. The first is that Trump remains a figure supported by the Republican Party. The American political system is bipartisan. If you’re a party leader, you always have a chance. The second is that the conditions imposed in the US, as well as in Brazil, with high inflation, the unstable economy and the effects of the pandemic, make people feel unhappy. And the people are in the government. When citizens have the chance to vote, they end up voting against the government. Right now, Americans are turning against Joe Biden out of discontent. Dissatisfaction turns against Biden. The Electoral College-based system favors the Republican Party. Trump may lose the popular vote, but he may still win.

Regarding the committee installed in the House of Representatives to investigate the Capitol invasion, what are the chances of an effective punishment for Trump?

On the one hand, it seems very clear that the committee demonstrates, very clearly, that Trump has engaged in criminal and undemocratic behavior. On the other hand, there is no precedent in the US for prosecuting a former president with the potential to be a candidate. You Brazilians faced the same situation with Lula in 2018. It is very complicated to investigate and put behind bars a candidate capable of winning the elections. That would interfere with the electoral process. There is a fear among many in the American establishment that if they sue Trump on correct and legitimate grounds, it will be perceived as a politicized gesture.

Do you see the risk of Brazil witnessing a repetition of the attack on the US Congress?

At any moment, in a presidential democracy, when an authoritarian figure is elected and that figure is placed in the Presidency, democracy is put at risk. With every remaining day of government, democracy will be in jeopardy. There is a risk that Bolsonaro will try to use violence to create a crisis in order to reverse the outcome of the elections. Whether it will succeed or not, who knows? But he will try.