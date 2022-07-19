Avaí directs the hiring of Paolo Guerrero, and the Peruvian takes exams

Avaí sent forward the hiring of striker Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian undergoes medical examinations and, if approved, will sign a contract until the end of the year with Leão da Ilha. The information was initially published by journalist Polidoro Júnior.

Guerrero’s name is well regarded in Avaí. There was a joint assessment by the top management and technical commission on behalf of the Peruvian and there is great expectation that he can help the team, if the operation is concluded. The 38-year-old striker has not played since October 2021, when he faced Atlético-MG for Internacional. Last season for Colorado he scored two goals in 16 games.

In Brazilian football, Guerrero also defended Flamengo and Corinthians, the team for which he was the hero of the 2012 Club World Cup, when he scored in the final against Chelsea.

At Avai, Guerrero would be the name with the greatest impact on coach Eduardo Barroca’s squad. The team beat Santos 1-0 in the last round of the Brasileirão and is in 12th place, with 21 points. Bissoli (who scored the winning goal from a penalty against Santos) and William Pottker are some of the main attacking options.

