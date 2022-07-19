Back of Balbuena d ‘luz’ the 2017 Corinthians title selfie

The return of Balbuena makes Corinthians have another representative of the famous “selfie” of the 2017 title in its squad. The player is one of seven athletes who grouped together behind striker Ángel Romero in the celebration of the Paraguayan’s goal against Palmeiras, in a match that sent the 2017 Brazilian title to Timão.

In addition to him, the right-back Fagner is also in the squad, the only one of the seven present who never left the club. All the others left Timão at some point after the photo. Balbuena, for example, spent four years between England and Russia before returning – see the image below.

The photo, by the way, started the year with three active representatives in the cast, but quickly began to be deleted once again. The steering wheel Gabriel was the first to be released, still at the beginning of the Paulista Championship.

The striker Jô, who was on the rise after a season of ups and downs in 2021, left the club after appearing in a video on the pagoda while Corinthians faced Cuiabá. The player was in the black-and-white holder until that moment.

Another who left and returned was midfielder Camacho, loaned between 2018 and 2019, but used in 2020 by Tiago Nunes before heading to Santos. Defender Pablo, now at Flamengo, left Timão at the end of that season.

Romero, the author and mentor of the photo, left Corinthians in 2019 and moved between Argentine and Mexican football. Today he defends Cruz Azul, from Mexico, with a contract valid until the end of the year.

Check out the famous selfie taken by Romero

Playback / Twitter

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Titles of Corinthians, Balbuena and Former Corinthians players.