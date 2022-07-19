Bahia ends preparation with technical training; see probable team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Everything is ready for Bahia to enter the field this Tuesday (19), against CRB, for the 19th round of Serie B.

The tricolor preparation to face the team from Alagoas ended with a training session on Monday afternoon (18), at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

With little time between one game and another, coach Enderson Moreira applied a technical training to the athletes on the pitch, defining the starting lineup.

Some of the 11 athletes who will start the game also participated in a special work focused on free kicks and corners.

The main question of the time is the tactical scheme. Rezende should be related after recovering from injury. With this, the coach can choose to return to the formation with two defensive midfielders or keep the team with three defenders.

In the rest of the team, the only expected change is in the left-back. Matheus Bahia served suspension and will resume his place on the team. Also returning is Luiz Otávio, recovered from muscle pain.

Djalma, suspended, and Emerson Santos, in physical transition, are the team’s absences.

A probable Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; André, Ignacio, Didi (Rezende), Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Mugni, Daniel and Raí; grandma.

Bahia and CRB will face each other at 7 pm this Tuesday, at Fonte Nova.