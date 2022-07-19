Balbuena does his first training session on his return to Corinthians

Officially announced by Corinthians this morning (18), Fabián Balbuena has already had his first training session on his return after four years. The defender went to the field with his teammates at CT Joaquim Grava and met old acquaintances from his first time at the club.

“I’m coming home. There are a lot of friendly people and I haven’t lost contact here for a while. It’s great to come home again,” said the Paraguayan.

Corinthians had already re-introduced itself yesterday (17), the day after the 3-1 defeat to Ceará, but only today the holders returned to work in the field. In addition to Balbuena, the previous Corinthians reinforcement, Yuri Alberto, also trained normally. The striker approaches a possible debut tomorrow (19).

As for the injured, Fagner and Maycon are transitioning after muscle injuries, and Willian has been training with the rest of the group even though he still has pain in his right shoulder. The three have some chance of appearing at least on the bench against Coritiba. Cantillo is back after being absent in the last game.

Cássio’s conditions, however, are uncertain: the goalkeeper lost the last game due to pain in the lower back and can equal Ronaldo Giovanelli as the goalkeepers who most often defended the white shirt (602). Corinthians has tributes planned, but it depends on the goalkeeper being able to play.

Balbuena has not yet appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), but that should happen between tomorrow (19) and Wednesday (20). It is unlikely that the defender will make his debut for Corinthians this weekend, against Coritiba, but he has a good chance of being available to Vítor Pereira for the visit to Atlético-MG on Sunday (24), again for the Brasileirão.