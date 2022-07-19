Balbuena praises Corinthians squad and says: “I came to add, without starting lineup” | Corinthians

– I didn’t come here with a starting lineup, I’m just one more, I’ll try to help wherever I am, playing or not. I will try to contribute my experience, what I can help with the staff, to continue on this journey and try to get the titles – he said in an interview with Corinthians TV.

+ See more news from Corinthians

The 30-year-old player, who signed for Timão on a one-year loan, highlighted the quality of the Corinthians squad.

– Regardless of whether Balbuena returns or not, Corinthians is already fighting for everything and will continue. It has a very large squad, high quality players, young people showing personality. This mixture brings good results.

1 of 2 Balbuena at Corinthians training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Balbuena at Corinthians training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

To re-launch for Timão, Balbuena needs to be registered with the CBF BID by the end of this Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Corinthians face Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

Balbuena returns to Corinthians after a spell at West Ham, from England, and at Dynamo Moscow, from Russia. The defender highlighted the learning he took from that period.

– I went to the Premier League, which I think is the best league in the world, I enjoyed a lot, from the beginning, each training session, because it is a very good league. The games, regardless of the opponents, the atmosphere, is a very good league – commented the player.

Read too:

+ Balbuena goes to the field; Fagner and Maycon train

+ President says Corinthians refused proposal by Du Queiroz

– You learn by facing the best in the world, the intensity in training, these are things that the player incorporates in the way he plays. It was a very good stage, I know I grew a lot as a professional and a person – he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!