Balbuena sets new number and talks about reunion with friends at Corinthians

Defender Fabián Balbuena officially arrived at Corinthians this Tuesday, being presented to the press at CT Joaquim Grava. Between the president of the club, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and the director of football from Corinthians, Roberto de Andrade. he talked to the media and showed what his shirt number will be in this second pass.

“Coming back is always important. Colleagues, friends, teammates who I’ve had the opportunity to share the dressing room and the field with these people and winning titles. old ones. I know everyone, I’m very happy”, said the new shirt 31 alvinegro.

The number belonged to striker Gustavo Mantuan, involved in the negotiation of striker Yuri Alberto with Zenit. Another possibility was the 33, by João Victor, sold to Benfica the week before last.

Balbuena with the number 31 on his shirt Vitor Chicarolli / My Timon

The Paraguayan did not calm down until he made it clear how easy it is to readapt to Corinthians after four years away. He spent three seasons at England’s West Ham and another at Russia’s Dynamo Moscow before signing for a year with Timão.

“I feel so comfortable I feel like I never left. I feel like everyone knows me and it’s a really good feeling. That’s priceless. I feel very comfortable, I know all the staff. It’s a very good reunion, with the fans too. I always felt that, whether I was here or after I left,” he said, underscoring a certain humility with his past.

“I don’t know if I’m so deserving of this affection, but I’m very happy, my family and I are very grateful. We bumped into fans in other parts of the world and he always had a very special affection for me. It makes me feel proud to have left a good image. I will be forever grateful for the affection for me and my family and I will try to reciprocate in the best way possible to return that affection “, he concluded.

See more at: Balbuena, Corinthians Retrospect and Vítor Pereira.