Balbuena talks about identification with Corinthians fans and plans to search for titles

Defender Fabián Balbuena is back at Corinthians. After being announced by the club on Monday morning, the player participated in training at CT Joaquim Grava and gave his first interview after consolidating his return to Parque São Jorge.

Balbuena initially dealt with the affection received by Fiel and her identification with the Corinthians fan. The defender dismissed the idol label, but explained how he created a strong connection with the stands.

“I don’t know if I consider myself an idol, but as I talk to many Corinthians fans, I’ve always felt affection and will always be grateful. Since I left the club, people haven’t stopped being in touch. I don’t know if I deserve this affection, but I am very grateful and I will always do my best to repay Fiel”, he said, to Corinthians TV.

“I know that all the players who are at Corinthians do this too (playing seriously). This is something that has been installed for a long time at Corinthians, an identity that the players have. We always try to represent, do the best, I am identified with that, and on the pitch it will be that to get the results”, he added.

Balbuena arrived at Corinthians in early 2016, but only came to establish himself permanently in the team from 2017, the year in which he won the Brazilian Championship and Paulistão. The Paraguayan defender recalled the winning season.

“When you win titles, you always have a beautiful brand and you carry it in your heart. We won important titles that year and the most important thing is the way to achieve it. Many clubs tried to win and they know they have a chance. So we sacrificed and achieved it, the trajectory was very cool and stays in the memory”, recalled the defender

The Paraguayan defender arrives at Corinthians to reinforce the team in the search for titles this season. Balbuena dissociated himself from the role in the team and explained how he can help the team get closer to achievements in 2022.

“Regardless of whether Balbuena returns or not, Corinthians is already fighting for everything and will continue. There are quality players, young people who show personality and this mix always brings good results. I came to add, without a title card, wherever I am, I will try to bring my experience to win titles”, he concluded.

