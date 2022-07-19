Between embezzlement and probable reinforcements, Jeffinho asks for space at Botafogo | botafogo

Full medical department and reinforcements that aren’t ready yet or haven’t even arrived. The delicate moment made Botafogo make room for a name that, in the current scenario, begins to show that it deserves a chance among the holders: Jeffinho. The striker who arrived from Resende a few months ago fell in the taste of Luís Castro and gains more minutes with each round.

In the 1-0 defeat to Atlético-MG, last Sunday, the 22-year-old came off the bench once again and was one of the team’s best attacking options. He spent 33 minutes on the field and left as the player who hit the most dribbles in the match. He still hasn’t scored or given a pass to a goal, but he shows quality in plays that give hope to the fans.

The striker was used by Luís Castro in six of the last seven games of the season, between Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. The first time he was listed was against São Paulo, on June 16, due to the series of absences in the attack sector. Since then, he only didn’t enter the field in the victory over Bragantino, for the national championship.

Jeffinho caught Botafogo’s attention after playing the Campeonato Carioca for Resende. In the Sul Fluminense team, the player scored two goals and provided four assists. He arrived as a reinforcement for the B team along with the side DG. Today, both have risen to the main roster.

Between embezzlement and closed market

Jeffinho advanced in the alvinegro cast due to the embezzlement in series that give coach Luís Castro a headache. While the market was closed and reinforcements did not arrive, the boy jumped a few positions to show what he knows with the white shirt.

Starting with the medical department, the problems are many: Lucas Piazon was released over the weekend after a blow to the head. Also for the offensive sector, Diego Gonçalves is undergoing treatment and Victor Sá is going through a physical transition. The list isn’t bigger because Gustavo Sauer has just recovered and is trying to regain his rhythm.

Even with everyone available, Botafogo understands that it needs to strengthen the sector. Midfielder Eduardo has already announced and is close to signing the return of Luis Henrique. Another one close to closing is the Argentine Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz.

