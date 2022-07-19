‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora discovers shell company created by Joaquim to rob the factory | come around

🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week:
“I know he loves Isadora or he would have disappeared from here centuries ago”, says Arminda.
“And you know Isadora loves me too. But I don’t know what else to do to make her believe that her life is in danger when she’s married to Joaquim. That’s why I came to ask for your help”, he explains.
And David will look for help in the right place! Arminda will provoke Isadora to investigate Joaquim. First, the two will go to the weaving plant to talk to Dona Iara (Luciana de Rezende).
“I want to see all Tela Têxtil documents. Contracts, receipts, everything you have”, says Isadora.
After examining the documents, Isadora and Arminda will look for the address of the company responsible for the maintenance of the weaving equipment, and, of course, they will not find anything on the site.
“There is no company. Textile Canvas does not exist. And if Dona Fátima is not the real owner, it remains to be seen who is profiting from it. Where the hell is that money going?”, Isadora will ask herself, suspiciously…
Bingo! Now Isadora knows that Joaquim is involved in schemes to get money from his family’s weaving. What will her next steps be? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
