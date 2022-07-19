‘Bidou’? See which reinforcements have been regularized and are free to debut at the opening of the market in Brazil

Top clubs in Brazilian football have been looking for reinforcements even before the transfer market opens

Expected date by most Brazilian football clubs, the 18th of July represents the opening of the transfer market this mid-year. Starting this Monday, the teams will be able to register the contracted athletes and, finally, use them in the field in the sequence of the season.

Some of these names, incidentally, began to appear on the CBF’s BID (Daily Newsletter) page, which is the page that regulates each player hired by a Brazilian team. THE ESPN consulted the situation involving the main reinforcements announced so far.

In the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup and gives LiberatorsO Flamengo acted heavily in the market, by hiring Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. Both have their documentation regularized and, therefore, available to Dorival Jr. for the next games. The tendency is that at least one of them acts against the YouthWednesday (20), at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão.

Two other reinforcements released to act belong to the Atlético-MG: the attacking midfielder Pedrinhorevealed by Corinthiansand the attacker Cristian Pavónwho left the Boca Juniors. The Rooster also hired the defender Jemerson and the attacker Alan Kardecwhich still depend on more documentation to re-launch in Brazilian football.

Corinthians, on the other hand, announced on Monday the return of the defender Fabian Balbuenahas “only” two new names at the IDB: the midfielder Mateus Vital and striker Léo Natel, which were on loan. The club also works to regularize the Paraguayan defender and also Yuri Albertostriker who was at Zenit, Russia.

O palm trees also eagerly awaits the release of new reinforcements at the IDB. Miguel Merentiel, ex-Defensa y Justiciaappeared in this Monday’s edition, while José Manoel López, ex-Lanússtill awaits bureaucratic procedures to be registered.

The rush is for both to be available to coach Abel Ferreira for the match on Thursday (21), against America-MGin Belo Horizonte.

Finally, the Strengthwhich is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and is fighting to leave the last positions of the Brazilian Championship, can now count on the services of Lucas Sasha, 32 years old, who was in football in Greece. The club also expects the regularization of Thiago Galhardo for the next few days.