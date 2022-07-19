Bishops pray for victims of Russian bombing in central Ukraine

KIEV, 18 Jul. 22 / 02:24 pm (ACI).- The bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church prayed together for the victims of a Russian bombing that took place on Thursday (14) in Vinnytsia, in central Ukraine.

The submarine-launched missiles in the Black Sea killed at least 23 people, including three children, and injured more than 200.

“It is unbearably painful to see the death of innocent civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the central streets of peaceful Vinnytsia, a city that is part of my archdiocese of Kiev, which I visited a short time ago,” said His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Church. Ukrainian Greek Catholic, on Thursday (14).

Shevchuk said that “three Russian missiles hit the center of the city; in the busiest place of this provincial center, where there is a doctor’s office, a maternity hospital and other vitally needed facilities.”

The images of the attack distributed by the international press show hundreds of cars on fire and several buildings destroyed by the explosions.

Emergency services are working to rescue people from the rubble.

