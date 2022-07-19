Bitcoin returns to $22,000, Ethereum maintains rally and crypto market exceeds $1 trillion in value

After spending the weekend hovering around $20,000, Bitcoin (BTC) gained strength last night and surpassed the $22,000 mark, reaching its highest value in a month. The gains helped the crypto market return to the $1 trillion level of total market cap. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) continues its rally and approaches $1,500, up more than 8% and with gains of almost 30% in seven days. The cryptocurrency gained traction last week after a developer pointed out that its big update, The Merge, is due in September.

The positive move follows the performance of US stock indices, which on Friday closed with gains of around 2% each, a move that continues on Monday as futures indices advance another 1%. The week has a more relaxed schedule, which helps to ease the market at this point as investors weigh the latest data from the United States, which shows inflation still on the rise and with disappointing results from large companies in a number of sectors with stronger signs. encouraging that the global economy may not collapse anytime soon.

Last week, the dose of hope brought by Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, also helped last week, in defense of a new adjustment of 75 basis points. in the interest rate in July. The statement allayed fears that the Fomc would already be willing to apply a 100-bp hike.

Traders at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in the U.S. are now betting on a 56% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise the target interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25% 2.5% this month. Before Waller’s speech, the odds were 20%.

Despite the rally in the crypto market, investors and analysts remain hesitant about consolidating a price recovery. Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, claims that Bitcoin’s recent resilience does not necessarily mean a further recovery.

“The short-term outlook is still a concern given the broader risk environment and reports of bankruptcies in the industry,” Erlam wrote.

Watch: What to expect from the NFTs market after prices plummet 92%? Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 22,241.17 +4.13% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,474.68 +8.70% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 260.95 +3.83% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3639 +3.45% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4772 +5.01%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.06452 +22.47% ApeCoin (APE) US$ 6.01 +21.11% Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 22.90 +19.21% Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.902 +18.87% THORChain (RUNE) $2.56 +12.47%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Unus Sed Leo (LEO) $5.24 -2.25%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.50 +3.22% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 27.47 +2.69% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 20.13 +5.39% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.92 +3.71% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 20.38 +8.40% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.25 +2.11% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.98 +5.05% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.38 +7.35% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.34 +6.80% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 27.05 -3.97%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (18):

Vladimir Putin bans digital payments in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning digital payments across the country. The bill had already been approved by the Russian Assembly, known as the Duma, on 8 July.

The law prohibits the use of digital bonds and utility tokens as a means of payment for goods, services and products in Russia.

The amendment adds to the previous digital assets law drafted in 2020, which prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies in payments.

The Dutch central bank has fined cryptocurrency exchange Binance €3.325 million (about $3.37 million) for continuing to offer its services to Dutch citizens without mandatory registration, according to an official statement released on Monday. (18).

The monetary authority requires virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to complete registration under the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

