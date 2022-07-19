Blizzard launches “unusual” way to get a copy of Diablo IV

Blizzard has started an unusual campaign to promote the release of Diablo IV. In partnership with tattoo parlor Diablo Hell’s Ink, the project will offer access to the beta and an exclusive copy of the RPG for anyone who permanently scratches their body and shares the “portrait” on social media.

The action, valid for a limited time, should not arrive in Brazil. Between July 16th and September 10th, top tattoo artists will be taking their art to select cities across the US, UK, Germany and Australia. Attendance will take place in order of arrival and even those who are not awarded will have the opportunity to be marked with a reference to the game.

Each event in Diablo Hell’s Ink will feature some of the world’s greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe and featuring their own unique art style, for some of the world’s biggest Diablo fans – Blizzard (via GamesRadar+).

Check out the call for the event in Los Angeles below:

The City of Angels turned out to Hell. We’re heading to Chicago next. Check-out @MaydayTattooCo on 7/23 to get a free Diablo flash tattoo. #DiabloHellsInk pic.twitter.com/A9sRfMkyK6 — Diablo (@Diablo) July 16, 2022

Under specific terms and conditions, participants who choose to give up their bodies for the art will gain early access to the Diablo IV beta, which has yet to start. In addition, selected customers will be entitled to a digital copy of the game on their preferred platform.

Diablo IV will be released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

