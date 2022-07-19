Bolsonaro before meeting with ambassadors: ‘I didn’t sleep. Fever, flu’ – Policy

“I wish I was on the beach one of these hours next to you, of course. I understand that what happens to me is a mission, to fulfill this mission. I didn’t sleep all night, fever, flu.” This is how President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told supporters about his presidential routine this Monday morning (18), at the Alvorada Palace.

This afternoon, the president has scheduled a meeting with 40 ambassadors from foreign countries, so that he can show data on past elections, in order to attack electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system, even with experts affirming the security of the system.

Despite having no evidence to support his accusations about the security of the electronic voting machine, Bolsonaro adopts the attacks as an electoral strategy.

Meeting with supporters

Bolsonaro does not believe in the veracity of votes cast by the Brazilian electoral system (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press )

The meeting with the ambassadors did not have the theme confirmed in the official agenda of the Federal Government, released by the Presidency. What is known so far about the possible topic comes from information passed by Bolsonaro in his weekly online broadcasts. At the meeting held last Thursday (7/14), the president said “nothing will be invented on my part, because the world has to know how the Brazilian electoral system is”.

The guest list for the meeting is still uncertain. Some representatives in Brasilia from countries like the United Kingdom and Sweden informed that they had not been invited until last Saturday (16/7).

